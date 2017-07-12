News By Tag
A Growing Number of Cross-Functional Groups Are Performing Duties of the Chief Robotics Officer
More Than 60% of Billion Dollar Corporations and 75% of Companies in Robotics-Intensive Vertical Sectors to Have "Chief Robotics Officer" (CRO) Functions by 2025
In addition, the "Chief Robotics Officer - 2017 Update" states that more than 60% of businesses with over $1b in revenue and 75% of companies within vertical sectors intensively using Robotics and Intelligent Operating Systems (RIOS) in industrial and intra-logistics applications will implement a Chief Robotics Officer (CRO) function by 2025.
The title and concept of the Chief Robotics Officer was first introduced in 2015 in Myria Research's "Chief Robotics Officer – Enterprise Scenario" report. Today, the CRO title remains uncommon, even for enterprises operating in sectors, such as logistics and manufacturing, which would be considered early adopters and expected to value RIOS (Robotics & Intelligent Operational Systems) as strategic assets within the next four years.
However, the recently released "Chief Robotics Officer - 2017 Update" report identifies an operational trend occurring that demonstrate responsibilities of the CRO function inside companies.
"Cross-functional groups are incrementally aligning with CRO-like responsibilities are being structured through the bundling of internally available skills found in areas such as back office operations and process management, sector-centric R&D and IT. This orchestrated effort is driven by a need to manage RIOS-based initiatives,"
Additionally, companies are actively exploring service partnerships to bridge likely skill gaps and plan potential RIOS deployment at scale along with existing business processes and systems.
Until now, the positioning of groups aligning with CRO functions has gone undetected because traditional modeling and industry analysis often focuses on one process at a time and falsely present processes as being isolated.
"These approaches fail to recognize the complex interdependency among people, information, systems/machines and other resources," Glaisner said. "Robotic technologies are maturing toward being used as such a correlation engines: this is true 'mesh' networking taking off." Myria Research conducted more than 90 extensive interviews with RIOS end users to evaluate the developing Chief Robotics Officer landscape.
While the new world of 'robotization' requires more flexibility and adaptability by adopters, solution providers must create value propositions for the creation of tangible outcomes supporting business growth. Furthermore, it is critical for solution providers to position themselves in a value chain where robotics technology facilitates the enterprise's market expansion efforts.
Myria Research anticipates an important rise in RIOS deployments, along with the creation of dedicated and proper CRO corporate units with the substantial acceleration of this trend occurring by 2019. This movement will be strongest and most visible in vertical sectors intensely using RIOS, such as manufacturing and supply chain.
