Robert Bigman Joins Board of Advisors for entegra technologies inc
With nearly thirty years of experience at the Central Intelligence Agency, Mr. Bigman held the position of Chief Information Security Officer for the Central Intelligence Agency for fifteen years. During his time there, he contributed to nearly every intelligence community information security policy and technical standard.
Mr. Bigman has additionally been recognized with numerous awards, including several from the Central Intelligence Agency and Director of National Intelligence.
"We are thrilled to have Robert join the Board of Advisors for entegra. His background and experiences will provide exceptional guidance to our team. With his unique perspective, we plan to expand our reach into mission-critical infrastructure companies and their Board of Directors," said entegra technologies inc.'s Chief Executive Officer, Nancy Shemwell.
"I have been familiar with the core technology used by the EntegraBLUTM solution for years. Defense in depth is the key to a robust security approach, and the EntegraBLUTM defense at the border is the key first line of defense. I'm excited to support their effort." added Bigman.
About Us
entegra technologies inc. is a cyber security technology and managed services company based in the Dallas/Fort Worth Area. Defending Industrial Control Systems from increasing cyber attacks, EntegraBLUTM is an unparalleled cyber security solution, proven and evolved in the intelligence community environment – having been deployed to protect 100's of thousands of network elements. This highly scalable solution is now ready to be deployed to protect critical public and private infrastructures from a broad array of increasingly destructive and costly cyber-attacks. For more information, visit http://www.entegrablu.com/
About Robert Bigman
Robert Bigman is the former Chief Information Security Officer at the Central Intelligence Agency, where he had a career spanning at least 30 years. Mr. Bigman previously has been named as a pioneer in classified information protection within the intelligence community. He frequently provided briefings as the senior-most cyber security consultant to the National Security Council, congressional oversight committees, and presidential commissions. Mr. Bigman is also known for his contributions to the development of almost every national, federal, industrial, and legislative cyber security initiative.
Currently, Mr. Bigman is the president and founder of 2BSecure, a privately held information security consulting company. His company advises both Fortune 500 companies and governments around the world on information security and solutions.
Contact
entegra technologies inc.
***@entegratec.com
