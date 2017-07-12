Country(s)
Hemel Hempstead – Exciting Showcase of Development Opportunities at Unique House of Commons Event
Directors and senior managers of leading national and local businesses attended this special event, including institutional investors, relocating companies, house builders, hotel groups and retailers, developers and architects and key members of the press. Attendance at the event was strictly by invitation only.
Hemel Hempstead is home to Maylands, one of the largest business parks in the east of England. At Maylands, there are exciting new developments underway; a new public heart for the park, Maylands Plaza, complete with new shops and cafes and 130 new apartments is nearing completion and construction of a vibrant new retail park is expected to start this autumn.
Ideally located adjacent to junction 8 of the M1and junction 20 of the M25, providing direct access to the motorway network, Maylands is the first choice for your investment. But don't just take our word for it, Maylands is home to 700 businesses and 20,000 employees. Major international brands have made Maylands their home, including Amazon, BSI Group, Henkel, Gyron Internet, Britvic, Palmer and Harvey, Smiths Industries, Sopra Steria, UTC Aerospace, Gist and Martin Brower.
Some 500,000 sq ft of new commercial space is being progressed by top developer Prologis. The new Prologis Park Hemel Hempstead, will secure over £80m of private sector investment, and has the potential to create over 750 new jobs, which will almost double Prologis's ownership within the town, which already supports around 1,000 jobs. In addition, the recently refurbished Maylands Building brings 140,836 sq ft Grade A office space to the market in the heart of the business park.
What's more, the government has just this year confirmed enterprise zone status for some 200 acres of greenfield commercial land, with the Hertfordshire Enviro-Tech Enterprise Zone set to deliver thousands of jobs, attract hundreds of new businesses and help unlock key development sites. Business rate relief is available to all businesses locating onto the zone between April 2017 and March 2022.
Development opportunities are available at the key sites of: Kier Park, Aviva site, Prologis Park, Green Lane, Crown Estate and Spencers Park. Contact James Doe, Assistant Director for Planning, Development and Regeneration at Dacorum Borough Council for further information.
Sponsored by local MPs, the Rt Hon Mike Penning and the Rt Hon David Gauke; speakers at the event included: Andy Cook, Managing Director of FFEI; Paul Weston Senior Vice President, Head of London & South East Markets of Prologis; James Ryman, Investment Director, Capital & Regional, and Mark Gaynor, Corporate Director, Housing & Regeneration of Dacorum Borough Council – all presenters have already invested heavily in the area and were deliberately chosen to showcase why Hemel Hempstead is the number one choice for investment opportunities.
Andy Cook, Managing Director of FFEI commented: "I was delighted to participate in the Hemel Hempstead Investment Showcase and to present on behalf of the Business Ambassadors. Hemel Hempstead has a real buzz about it and its an ideal place to do business - Hemel Hempstead as a lot going for it".
Paul Weston Senior Vice President, Head of London & South East Markets of Prologis and James Ryman, Investment Director, Capital & Regional also discussed their sizeable investments in the area.
Mark Gaynor, Corporate Director, Housing & Regeneration of Dacorum Borough Council, who summed up the benefits of Hemel Hempstead including reference to Maylands Business Park, connectivity, beauty and leisure opportunities, commented: "The event was a great success and perfectly demonstrated why Hemel Hempstead is such a great place to do business – a fact endorsed by the major businesses that operate here, and that have more recently moved to the area. The New Town is now 70 years old but we have taken it well into the 21st century - still proud to be pioneers!".
For further information, visit www.investhemel.co.uk or contact Gary Stringer, Ambassador Place Manager, on tel: 01442 228808.
