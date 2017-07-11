Verrex Appoints Brett Wilkie as Asia Pacific Business Development Director

The global AV systems integrator taps an established talent to drive market share and client development in one of its fastest growing regions

-- Verrex, the global provider of superior AV technology solutions and experiences announced that Brett Wilkie has joined the company as Asia Pacific Business Development Director based in Hong Kong. Wilkie will be responsible for driving continued adoption of Verrex video conferencing, collaboration, and communication system integration and managed service solutions in the region. He will lead initiatives to serve the AV technology needs of national and global organizations including Finance, Legal, High-Tech, and Pharmaceuticals. Wilkie will also focus on relationships with interior design, real estate, IT, and other related partners in order to contribute to client success during facility fit-outs, upgrades, and restack projects with AV scope. He reports directly to Verrex Vice President of Marketing & Business Development, Theresa Hahn."One of the many qualities we look for in our Business Development group is the ability to articulate Verrex's unique value proposition into relevant advantages for clients and partners", said Hahn. "Brett is an accomplished communicator and we are delighted he has joined our global team in one of our fastest growing regions. With an upward economy and focus on meeting sophisticated workplace strategy objectives, Asia Pacific organizations are in need of a true partnership-approach from their AV integrator. We are confident that clients and collaborators will find Brett an advocate in meeting their technology goals."Wilkie joins Verrex with over six years of experience in the Asia Pacific market, and nine years in Business Development and Recruitment. Career highlights include Owner of Interaction Sales Outsourcing Limited in Hong Kong, Business Development Manager at Principle One in Hong Kong, and Recruitment Consultant at Aston Carter International in Hong Kong. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Okanagan College (British Columbia) and Bachelor of International Business from HZ University of Applied Sciences (The Netherlands)"I am proud and honoured to join the Verrex family," said Wilkie. "Verrex has been refining its processes for 70 years to duplicate standards and quality globally and there is no better platform to grow within the industry. This is a fast-paced market where companies are looking for consistent excellence in project and service execution and Verrex produces standards that are second to none. I look forward to making a difference and contributing to the success in the region."Verrex's Hong Kong office is located at 80 Gloucester Road in Wan Chai. It is part of the company's global workplaces, which include Mountainside-NJ, Boston, Houston, London, Los Angeles, and Shanghai.