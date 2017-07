Cincy Chic Hosts Free Pampering Event for Moms, Benefits Local Charity

Local women's publication holds back-to-school themed event for moms featuring pampering, shopping, and fundraisers to benefit Parental Hope, Inc.

-- With school starting soon, moms across the Tri-State are busy getting them ready for the year ahead. To give them a night to rest, relax and rejuvenate with friends, Cincy Chic is hosting "Schools Back, Mom Relax!" a free event for moms, featuring a shopping, complimentary pampering services, drink specials and a gourmet food menu. The event will take place on August 25, 2016 at Igby's downtown from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PMAdmission to the event is free and includes a swag bag, and complimentary pampering services. Cincy Chic will have more than 20 vendors for attendees to shop with, as well as fundraising activities. All proceeds raised at the event will benefit Parental Hope, Inc. Parental Hope is a 100% voluntary organization operated by a group of individuals who have been personally impacted by infertility."Despite the fact that 12% of all married couples suffer from some form of infertility, until January 2016, there were no Cincinnati-based non-profits dedicated to supporting infertility patients," said Jennifer Bross, co-founder of Parental Hope."Since its organization, Parental Hope has been active in the Cincinnati community by raising awareness about infertility, organizing support groups to help alleviate the emotional burden of infertility, and providing financial assistance to couples battling infertility through the Parental Hope Family Grant," Bross explains.Igby's is located downtown at 122 E 6Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit http://cincychic.com/ events Sponsors Include: St. Elizabeth Healthcare, Victory Wellness and Medspa, Ideal Image, LuLaRoe with Jessica, Jamberry with Sarah Nelson & Gina Parsley, Tiffany Brennan - Rodan + Fields, Champion Windows, Cincy 360 Fitness, LeiMarie Limited, LipSense with Jacquie Arter, BubbaRub LLC, Rebekah Dunning - AdvoCare Independent Distributor, Sparkle for Good, Beautycounter with Kate Cunningham, Essential Bodywear with Michelle Belt, DoTerra with Rhonda, Twin Spire Photography, and Big Daddy Walker Productions.