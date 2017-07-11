 
Industry News





July 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
17161514131211


Wisdom Chapter #25 Set To Host Their First Wisdom's Amazing Race October 1, 2017

Helping those impacted by Domestic Violence, Lupus and Breast Cancer. One Sisterhood……Three Causes
 
 
CHICAGO - July 17, 2017 - PRLog -- The ladies of Wisdom Chapter #25, of Queen Beatrice Grand Chapter, under Most Worshipful St. James Grand Lodge A.F. & A.M. (State of Illinois) are elated to announce their very first Wisdom's Amazing Race (W.A.R). With 40 teams of 3 competing for cash prizes and charitable donations made in their honor on Sunday, October 1, 2017 in Chicago, IL. Similar to CBS's hit reality show The Amazing Race, each team will embark upon a series of challenges to uncover the location of their next pit-stop citywide. Proceeds from the event will go to benefit the following social service agencies who have partnered with Wisdom Chapter #25, Between Friends, Lupus Society of Illinois and Metropolitan Chicago Breast Cancer Task Force. Individually these agencies are committed to bringing awareness and financial contribution to those impacted by domestic violence, lupus or breast cancer respectfully

Radio host and TV personality, Kendra G from Chicago's number one morning show, WGCI 107.5 will serve as W.A.R.'s host. Committed to community outreach and endeavors that enrich women and girls alike, Kendra G is excited about the possibility of helping women afflicted with such issues. Wisdom Chapter #25 (http://www.wisdomchapter25.org) is a non-profit organization that emphasizes on charity in the community. Their mission as women and Eastern Stars is to come from behind the walls of their temple and reach out to communities who are suffering and provide relief where possible. One sisterhood…..three causes created the desire to assist women coping with domestic violence, lupus and breast cancer.


"We are overjoyed to present our first Wisdom's Amazing Race! We're looking forward to teams winning big, first for Charity and then for themselves. Together with our teams and sponsors, we will also provide three affected families with grants to support living expenses as they find healing. The reaction we have received from those wanting to participate has been overwhelming. W.A.R. has been a dream of our Chapter for many years but to see it come to fruition and be so well received, really convinces me that setting out on this journey was the right thing to do," says Past President and Event Chairperson, LaKeshia Buckner-Smith.

For those interested in creating a team, please register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wisdoms-amazing-race-for-a-cause-tickets-26889800116. Registration is open until September 9, 2017. For more information on creating a team, volunteering ,reserving vendor space or becoming an event sponsor please contact LaKeshia Buckner-Smith at wisdom.25events@gmail.com or visit WAR (http://wisdomchapter25.org/upcoming-events) to view and download forms. All requested media credentials must be submitted to Kenneth Robinson at KRpublicitygroup@gmail.com for prior approval. No press passes will be granted on site.

About Wisdom Chapter #25:

Of Queen Beatrice Grand Chapter, under The Most Worshipful St. James Grand Lodge A.F. & A.M. (State of Illinois) is a non-profit organization that emphasizes charity in the community. Their mission as women and Eastern Stars is to come from behind the walls of our temple and reach out to those who are suffering and provide relief where possible.

Join the Movement: Wisdomchapter25.org. Twitter:@wisdomchapter Facebook: Wisdom Chapter

Media Contact
Kenneth Robinson
KRpublicitygroup@gmail.com
314-304-6305
***@gmail.com
Source:KR Publicity Group
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Domestic Violence, Breast Cancer, Lupus
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Chicago - Illinois - United States
Subject:Events
