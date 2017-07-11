News By Tag
Wisdom Chapter #25 Set To Host Their First Wisdom's Amazing Race October 1, 2017
Helping those impacted by Domestic Violence, Lupus and Breast Cancer. One Sisterhood……Three Causes
Radio host and TV personality, Kendra G from Chicago's number one morning show, WGCI 107.5 will serve as W.A.R.'s host. Committed to community outreach and endeavors that enrich women and girls alike, Kendra G is excited about the possibility of helping women afflicted with such issues. Wisdom Chapter #25 (http://www.wisdomchapter25.org) is a non-profit organization that emphasizes on charity in the community. Their mission as women and Eastern Stars is to come from behind the walls of their temple and reach out to communities who are suffering and provide relief where possible. One sisterhood…..three causes created the desire to assist women coping with domestic violence, lupus and breast cancer.
"We are overjoyed to present our first Wisdom's Amazing Race! We're looking forward to teams winning big, first for Charity and then for themselves. Together with our teams and sponsors, we will also provide three affected families with grants to support living expenses as they find healing. The reaction we have received from those wanting to participate has been overwhelming. W.A.R. has been a dream of our Chapter for many years but to see it come to fruition and be so well received, really convinces me that setting out on this journey was the right thing to do," says Past President and Event Chairperson, LaKeshia Buckner-Smith.
For those interested in creating a team, please register at https://www.eventbrite.com/
About Wisdom Chapter #25:
Of Queen Beatrice Grand Chapter, under The Most Worshipful St. James Grand Lodge A.F. & A.M. (State of Illinois) is a non-profit organization that emphasizes charity in the community. Their mission as women and Eastern Stars is to come from behind the walls of our temple and reach out to those who are suffering and provide relief where possible.
Join the Movement: Wisdomchapter25.org. Twitter:@wisdomchapter Facebook: Wisdom Chapter
Media Contact
Kenneth Robinson
KRpublicitygroup@
314-304-6305
***@gmail.com
