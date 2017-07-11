News By Tag
Web Werks Wins Award for the Best Social Media Campaign of the Year 2017
Times Network awarded Web Werks with the best 'Social Media Campaign of the Year' award for the excellence in social media and digital marketing for 'Cloud Data Centers and Internet Exchange'.
"Being awarded for the best social media campaign of the year by Times Network is an honour," said Nikhil Rathi, CEO, Web Werks. He continues, "In today's era, social media is a very strong platform to communicate with clients. It is not about selling, it is about building a relationship with our clients. We understand this and try to stand by it. Being rewarded in the same category is truly a glory."
About National Awards:
The National Awards is a premium forum bringing elite marketers, brand custodians, advertising, departmental heads, retailers, real estate professionals, shopping mall owners and creative honchos together under one roof from across India. The platform offers top marketing professionals, agencies and consultants, an intimate environment for recognizing and rewarding excellence. The awards bring the best industry professionals who have made the outstanding contributions in the Industry. The prime aim of the award is to reward the best in the industry and enhance reputations.
Currently, in the third year, National Awards for Marketing Excellence is driven by CMO Asia and presented to organizations and marketers who have achieved extraordinary success from innovative and effective marketing practices.
About Web Werks:
Established in 1996, Web Werks is one of the leading Tier III and Tier IV data center service provider. With our motto of achieving mission-critical 24-hour 365-days service, we make the fullest use of the operational knowledge and experience that we have gained over our many years of service, to answer the diverse needs of our customers.
We have collaborated with more than 1,000 companies globally that include 500 companies across various business verticals. This includes Government sectors, pharmaceuticals, e-commerce, IT companies, healthcare, and more.
We provide high-quality, reliable data center services of world-leading standards, offering our assistance to support and accelerate the growth of our customer's businesses.
For more information, visit www.webwerks.in (http://www.webwerks.in/
