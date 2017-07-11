PANalytical launches Epsilon 1 for small spot analysis

Contact

-- PANalytical, world's leading supplier of analytical X-ray instrumentation, software and expertise, announces the introduction of a new Epsilon 1 X-ray fluorescence (XRF) spectrometer. This new member of the Epsilon 1 family has been designed for small spot analysis, and is the most powerful benchtop spectrometer in its class. It provides a compact and cost-effective 'out-of-the-box' solution, ready for the analysis of small objects or small inclusions in rocks, electronic appliances, toys, jewelry or finished products.The instrument can handle a large variety of sample types, from small objects to larger final products. They can all be placed directly in the spectrometer without the need of any sample preparation. The integrated color camera allows straightforward positioning of the sample directly in front of the small measurement spot. The small footprint and self-contained design make the Epsilon 1 an ideal solution for elemental analysis and can be placed close to the sample location, like production facilities, exploration sites, at a shop's counter or even taken to crime scenes for forensic investigation.The performance of the spectrometer meets the standard test methods required by different directives and regulations in various industry markets, like RoHS-2, WEEE and ELV for electronics and CPSIA for consumer goods. The Epsilon 1 is specifically designed to analyze a wide range of samples in accordance to these regulations, and meets the performance required by international test methods like ASTM F2617 for RoHS-2."The combination of hardware and software in the Epsilon 1 for small spot analysis provides you with flexible and robust spot-on elemental analysis", according to Dr. Lieven Kempenaers, benchtop product manager at Malvern PANalytical.Find out more about this compact and robust analysis tool on our website.www.panalytical.com/epsilon1smallspotEndsCaption: Epsilon 1 –flexible and precise spot-on analysisNote to the editorAbout PANalyticalPANalytical's mission is to enable people to get valuable insight into their materials and processes. Our customers can be found in virtually every industry segment, from building materials to pharmaceuticals and from metals and mining to nanomaterials. The combination of our software and instrumentation, based on X-ray diffraction (XRD), X-ray scattering, X-ray fluorescence (XRF) and near-infrared (NIR) spectroscopy as well as pulsed fast thermal neutron activation (PFTNA), provides our customers with highly reliable and robust elemental and structural information on their materials and is applied in scientific research and industrial process and quality control.PANalytical employs over 1,000 people worldwide. The company's headquarters are in Almelo, the Netherlands. Fully equipped application laboratories are established in Japan, China, the US, Brazil, and the Netherlands. PANalytical's research activities are based in Almelo (NL). Supply and competence centers are located on two sites in the Netherlands:Almelo (X-ray instruments)and Eindhoven (X-ray tubes), in Nottingham, UK (XRF applications and standards), in Quebec, Canada (fusion sample preparation)and in Boulder CO, US (near-infrared instruments)PANalytical is active in all but a few countries of the world. This worldwide sales and service network ensures unrivalled levels of customer support.The company is certified in accordance with ISO 9001 and ISO 14001.Visit www.panalytical.com for more information about our activities.PANalytical is part of Spectris plc, the productivity-enhancing instrumentation and controls company. Since 1 January 2017 PANalytical has merged its activities with Malvern Instruments, a UK-based provider of materials and biophysical characterization technology and also an operating company within the Materials Analysis segment of Spectris.For more information:PANalyticalCorporate Marketing & CommunicationsT +31546 534444F +31546 534598info@panalytical.com