Industry News





July 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
24232221201918

Apply: Miss.Africa announces 2018 Seed Funding Tech Initiative for Africa women

#SheAppsAfrica - This is the Third Round of Funding for STEM Initiatives
 
 
Miss.Africa Seed Fund 2018 open
Miss.Africa Seed Fund 2018 open
 
July 24, 2017 - PRLog -- In a #SheAppsAfrica Pan-African campaign for year 2017/2018 the pioneering Miss.Africa Digital program is mobilizing the third Round of Miss.Africa Seed Funding, for Tech initiatives throughout Africa.

Having seen high level of success in the past consecutive years, the Miss.Africa Seed Fund, will again avail a sum of Seven Thousand United States Dollars (USD 7000), in grants to support women and girls in the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) fields to launch or expand their own initiatives that will increase digital opportunities in IT related training, jobs and leadership roles.

The 2016/17 winner of the Five Thousand United States Dollars (5000USD) grand prize was awarded to Abocoders, a Nigeria based initiative. Bahir Dar University STEM Center, Ethiopia and Ubongo Game Lab, Zambia both received a sum of One Thousand United States Dollars (1,000 USD) for the second seed fund category.

Hundreds of Women have so far benefited from the Miss.Africa seed funding. The program expects the number to increase by the end of the year when the 2016/17 cohort graduate.

The second round of Miss.Africa Seed Fund received over 200 applications from 24 countries across Africa.  At 33%, Nigeria took the first place for most Miss.Africa seed fund applications submitted, Kenya was second with 11% while the third place was taken by Ghana at 9%.

For the first round in 2016, Miss.Africa Seed Fund received over 90 applicants from more than 18 Countries across the African continent. Over fifty (50) women, selected from over three hundred applicants, benefited directly by receiving training from the 2016/17 Miss.Africa Seed Fund Winner, eMobilis.

The Miss.Africa Digital Program is now pleased to announce the third round, 2017/2018 Miss.Africa Seed Funding initiative to support tech start-ups expand their capacity and create further socio-economic value for women by effectively leveraging tech opportunities in Africa.

TO APPLY;  Please follow the instructions in the portal below or send your Expression of Interest (EOI) to the email address at: eoi(at)dotconnectafrica.org

Apply Here: http://dotconnectafrica.org/yes-campaign/miss-africa/miss...

TIMELINE
July 28, 2017: Miss.Africa Fund Online Application opens
November 15, 2017: Miss.Africa Seed Fund Application deadline
March 2, 2018: Round One of Miss.Africa grants announced

DotConnectAfrica
***@dotconnectafrica.org
Source:DotConnectAfrica
Email:***@dotconnectafrica.org Email Verified
Tags:Miss.Africa Seed Fund, Dotconnectafrica, Stem
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Nairobi - Kenya
Subject:Sponsorships
