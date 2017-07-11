 
DIY Maintenance for Your Garage Door

Sometimes DIY maintenance is not as much as easy it looks on YouTube videos. So it's better to hire experts for installation and repair services. Victorian Roller Door experts provides reliable and best Garage Door Repairs in Melbourne.
 
 
TULLAMARINE, Australia - July 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Making your garage door work properly and look good is essential for the safety, value and beauty of your house.  There are some garage door maintenance and repair tasks that you can do on your own. But some of them should be left to professionals. Here are the most important points in maintenance for your garage door.

Initially, move any objects next to the door and bring the car out. Unplug the opener from the power source. Now unlock the door from it by pulling the discharge cord hanging above the door. To ensure the manual release is working is an additional significant safety check because this feature permits you to open the door yourself in a case of an emergency or power failure. If it is not functioning, call experts of best Garage Door Repairs in Melbourne.

If the manual release is operating properly, lift up the door to waist height and let it go. The door should stop where it is. If it does move, call an expert and let him adjust the tensioners.  The adjustment of Tensioners should always leave to a specialist.

If the door is in the balance, move on to the next safety check, i.e. the action of the auto reversal system and infra-red motion systems. These mechanisms cause the door to re-open if a barrier comes under the door when it is closing. To check these devices, Make sure the opener is plugged in.

Now, visually inspect the springs, rollers, tracks and cables. Check for deformation in the rollers, fraying of wires, rust or breakage of springs, etc. If you see any problem, call a specialist for repair.

Next, use a tool to tighten the bolts on the brackets and hinges, not including red colour bolts or those next to a safety tag. These adjustment bolts should only adjust by a qualified person.

Oiling of some machinery is yet another easy garage door maintenance job. Always remember these essential points: Use a non-silicon based oil on springs, hinges and bearings. Do not use oil on nylon rollers.

Also, do not grease the tracks. It can create problems with the door balance. Always wear gloves and put some cleaner on a clean rag and clean the tracks down. Normally, it should be done once every few years, except you see dust or waste accumulating on the tracks sooner.

You should maintain the visual appeal of your garage door (http://www.victorianrollerdoors.com.au/garage-doors/). Add mild detergent in a bucket of water and use a scrub brush and a pipe to clean the exterior of the door.  Check the condition of the paint and repaint it if required.

Doing some garage door maintenance yourself saves money and keeps you alert about the problems that need a trained expert.

Victorian Roller Doors (http://www.victorianrollerdoors.com.au/) experts can help you out with all your problems related to Garage Door Repairs in Melbourne. Call us now!

For more information...

Please visit on site: http://www.victorianrollerdoors.com.au/

Media Contact
krzysztof Jandula
0433 462 510
***@victorianrollerdoors.com.au
