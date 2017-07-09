News By Tag
Award-winning Photographer Craig Varjabedian Unveils Redesigned Website
"My web site allows me to share my photographs. My web site allows me to tell my story," said Craig Varjabedian. "I am so pleased to tell the world about the redesign of my web site and it's simply beautiful. More pictures. Bigger pictures. Easier to navigate. Snapshots. Exhibition Installations. Backstories behind the pictures. The design engages the viewer. It invites you in to explore and linger."
Craig Varjabedian is an award-winning photographer who explores the back roads of the American West, making pictures of the unique and quintessential. He shares awe-inspiring stories of the land and the people who live on it . . . one photograph at a time.
Check it out the new website: www.craigvarjabedian.com
In recognition of the significance and power of his images, Varjabedian has been awarded many grants and awards for his work including the National Endowment for the Arts, the Samuel H. Kress Foundation, the McCune Charitable Foundation, and the New Mexico Humanities Council. His photographs have been exhibited and collected by museums around the country including the Baltimore Museum of Art, the Bancroft Library at the University of California, the DeGolyer Library at Southern Methodist University, the Albuquerque Museum of Art and History, and the Harry Ransom Center at the University of Texas.
In 1991 Varjabedian received an Emmy Award for his collaboration on the PBS documentary En Divina Luz: The Penitente Moradas of New Mexico. He has published ten books of his photographic work: En Divina Luz: The Penitente Moradas of New Mexico(1994), By the Grace of Light: Images of Faith from Catholic New Mexico (1998), Four & Twenty Photographs:
