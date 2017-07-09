 
News By Tag
* Fine Art Photography
* Craig Varjabedian
* Black & White Photography
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Arts
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Santa Fe
  New Mexico
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
1514131211109


Award-winning Photographer Craig Varjabedian Unveils Redesigned Website

 
 
Varjabedian Web Site - www.craigvarjabedian.com
Varjabedian Web Site - www.craigvarjabedian.com
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Fine Art Photography
* Craig Varjabedian
* Black & White Photography

Industry:
* Arts

Location:
* Santa Fe - New Mexico - US

Subject:
* Websites

SANTA FE, N.M. - July 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Award winning photographer Craig Varjabedian proudly announces the unveiling of his new website. Key features of the expanded and newly designed site include larger images, more galleries of his work, backstories about the pictures, enhanced navigation, the capability to sell directly autographed copies of the photographer's books and much more.


"My web site allows me to share my photographs. My web site allows me to tell my story," said Craig Varjabedian. "I am so pleased to tell the world about the redesign of my web site and it's simply beautiful. More pictures. Bigger pictures. Easier to navigate. Snapshots. Exhibition Installations. Backstories behind the pictures. The design engages the viewer. It invites you in to explore and linger."

Craig Varjabedian is an award-winning photographer who explores the back roads of the American West, making pictures of the unique and quintessential. He shares awe-inspiring stories of the land and the people who live on it . . . one photograph at a time.

Check it out the new website: www.craigvarjabedian.com


In recognition of the significance and power of his images, Varjabedian has been awarded many grants and awards for his work including the National Endowment for the Arts, the Samuel H. Kress Foundation, the McCune Charitable Foundation, and the New Mexico Humanities Council. His photographs have been exhibited and collected by museums around the country including the Baltimore Museum of Art, the Bancroft Library at the University of California, the DeGolyer Library at Southern Methodist University, the Albuquerque Museum of Art and History, and the Harry Ransom Center at the University of Texas.

In 1991 Varjabedian received an Emmy Award for his collaboration on the PBS documentary En Divina Luz: The Penitente Moradas of New Mexico. He has published ten books of his photographic work: En Divina Luz: The Penitente Moradas of New Mexico(1994), By the Grace of Light: Images of Faith from Catholic New Mexico (1998), Four & Twenty Photographs: Stories from Behind the Lens (2007), Ghost Ranch and the Faraway Nearby (2009) and Landscape Dreams: A New Mexico Portrait (2012). Craig Varjabedian's eleventh book Into The Great White Sands, a photographic exploration of White Sands National Monument will be published in Spring 2018 by the University of New Mexico Press.

Media Contact
Cindy Lane
505-983-2934
***@craigvarjabedian.com
End
Source:Craig Varjabedian Photography
Email:***@craigvarjabedian.com Email Verified
Tags:Fine Art Photography, Craig Varjabedian, Black & White Photography
Industry:Arts
Location:Santa Fe - New Mexico - United States
Subject:Websites
Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Craig Varjabedian Photography, LLC. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share