1031 Crowdfunding: A Solution For Your 1031 Exchange - How It Works
If you have been through the 1031 exchange process or learning what is required here is a summary; you must engage a qualified intermediary to process your transactions. You have to sell your relinquished property, and then identify candidate replacement property/ies within 45 days and acquire at least one of those properties within 180 days. Then you have the responsibility to manage and operate the replacement property to maintain its profitability. As you know, there can be many frustrating obstacles to overcome throughout this process.
That's why we are here.
We take many of the steps in the 1031 exchange process off of your hands. When the obstacles appear, you don't deal with them, we do.
Here is a step-by-step process of how a simplified 1031 exchange with 1031 Crowdfunding works:
Step 1:
Sponsors create 1031 exchange-qualified DSTs and acquire high-value, investment-grade real estate assets. Investors do not face competition for desirable properties. Investors do not have to rush to beat Identification or Exchange Period deadlines.
Step 2
1031 Crowdfunding reviews qualifying DSTs and presents top-class DSTs on its platform. We strongly recommend that investors complete their own due diligence efforts to ensure the quality of the candidate DSTs; however, we have already evaluated the DSTs on our platform through a strict due diligence process.
Step 3
Investors join the crowd by creating an account on 1031Crowdfunding.com. Investors gain convenient access to complete details for a variety of DST listings.
Step 4
Members browse available DSTs to find the property best suited for their needs. DSTs vary in debt levels, so investors are sure to find a property that satisfies their debt requirements. DST properties differ in property types, regions, and values to meet individual preferences and offer diversification options.
Step 5
If needed, members contact 1031 Crowdfunding for assistance or answers to questions. The 1031 Crowdfunding team specializes in 1031 exchanges and DSTs. Investors receive the most complete and accurate information regarding exchange options.
Step 6
Members complete the electronic forms to purchase units of beneficial interest in their chosen DST. The property acquisition is processed at the investor's convenience at the comfort of their personal computer. The investor maintains full control over their investment decisions. If conducting a 1031 exchange, the investor's qualified intermediary wires the funds to complete the purchase.
Step 7
As DST beneficiaries, members receive confirmation of the purchase, followed by regular updates and distributions. Expert DST officers and property managers operate and manage the property. Investors enjoy the profits of a passive investment.
Step 8
DST managers sell the property at the designated time, and distribute final proceeds. Investors are now in a position to defer capital gains taxes through a 1031 exchange by replacing this property with a new property. Proceeds are sent to qualified intermediaries of investors who intend to complete a 1031 exchange. Investors now have the option to find a replacement property through 1031 Crowdfunding or other sources.
About 1031 Crowdfunding LLC
1031 Crowdfunding provides a range of quality properties for investors seeking a 1031 exchange through a Delaware Statutory Trust. With a compliant online investment platform, investors research opportunities, make investments with ease, and receive monthly updates. 1031 Crowdfunding was founded by Edward Fernandez along with Alfred Pizzurro, Marcus Kurschat, William Erickson and Tim Barrett, aggregating 120 years of their combined experience in the securities and real estate markets.
