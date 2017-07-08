Industrial Parts Depot (IPD) Wins Global Excellence Award

IPD awarded Most Outstanding Industrial Parts Manufacturer from Corporate Vision Magazine

2017 CV Magazine Global Excellence Awards

-- Corporate Vision (CV) Magazine unveiled their Global Middle Market Achievement Awards for 2017. These awards celebrate and promote those firms and individuals that have done extraordinary and innovative work in their sector, industry or region."IPD is honored to be recognized for outstanding industrial parts manufacturing. IPD has over 60 years of manufacturing experience, focusing on quality, innovation, service and support in a complex and competitive marketplace for engine repair parts," notes Egan Hernandez, Marketing Manager for IPD. IPD offers an extensive line of premium level engine components for a wide range of industries.Website: www.ipdparts.com###IPD is a leading aftermarket provider of engine components for heavy-duty diesel and spark-ignited gas powered engines. Since 1955, IPD has focused on helping equipment owners reduce their costs while improving uptime. IPD continues to build on over 60 years of manufacturing experience with quality products, technical innovation, and superior customer service and support.Created by a highly experienced and passionate team of business experts, advisors and insiders, Corporate Vision provides discerning readers worldwide with a wealth of news, features and comment on the corporate issues of the day.