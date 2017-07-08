 
CleanLink Software Ltd updates 'CleanLink mobile' app with expanded functionality

The new functionality adds new features to the company's flagship mobile software
 
 
FLEET, England - July 14, 2017 - PRLog -- CleanLink Software Ltd, the company behind several leading software solutions for cleaning company management, have introduced expanded functionality to their flagship mobile management software 'CleanLink Mobile.'

The new software update complements the company's existing software solutions for cleaning companies, Site Manager, CleanLink Portal and Site Master. CleanLink Mobile is positioned as a companion app to the existing offerings. The new feature's added functionality enables more comprehensive on-the-go management for cleaning companies, whilst the existing offerings continue to cater to back-to-base management features and cloud storage.

Founded in the 1980s, CleanLink Software have continuously developed their software from supporting the earliest home PCs to today moderns computers and now to modern smartphones. Whilst the company's original incarnation of its mobile-friendly software was introduced in 2009, the expanding offering increases the versatility of its software to cater to both the growing demands of today's mobile users and the increased power of modern handsets.

The new functionality added includes fully featured time sheet management for site-based businesses. Site managers can now check, update, approve, complete and amend staff time sheets from within the app itself. By giving cleaning companies more comprehensive control over their staffs time sheets, CleanLink Software aim to increase the efficiency of site based business, enabling them to complete these traditionally office-based tasks whilst on site.

The software update also enables the company's mobile app to function on more devices than ever before, covering iPhones, iPads, the iPod touch and the vast majority of Android devices too. The software does not require an internet connection to function, a feature intended to allow site managers to complete work no matter how remote the location of the client. The new features supplement the software's existing feature set which includes site audits and photo capture, worksheet management, store orders and all key operational and administrative tasks required by site based cleaning businesses.

For new users, the company offer a demo version of their award winning mobile app with example functionality to showcase the software's features. The app can be downloaded from the Apple App Store and the Google Play store under the name 'CL Mobile.'

CleanLink Software Ltd are a software company based in Fleet, Hampshire specialising in software for cleaning companies and site based businesses.

