Country(s)
Industry News
5 Technology Tips for a Construction Manager
If you are considering or close to hiring a general contractor or a construction manager for your next commercial project, ask what types of technology they are using that benefits you as a real estate investor, stakeholder or commercial broker. Whether it is a retail, industrial, hospitality, healthcare or an office construction project, there are tools available to general contractors to make their jobs more efficient and to benefit all project team members.
Here are just a few of the technological advances that should be taken advantage of for your construction project:
1. Building Information Modeling (BIM) is a method in which the design team can create a three-dimensional representation of the entire building and its components. It allows the different facets to work together in the same place. Example: The mechanical engineer can design the system around the structural components of the building. The construction manager can also use the same 3D modeling to create a more seamless construction process by understanding how the trades work together.
2. Automated construction scheduling used correctly by a construction manager will quickly produce benefits for all stakeholders of the project including the design team, subcontractors and suppliers. Software packages such as Microsoft Project offer Gantt charts that include built-in communication tools that update everyone when tasks are edited and changed. Simply putting together a construction schedule is not enough anymore. The complexities of most projects require more information to be shared with more people.
There are infinite amounts of technologies in existence that can be utilized by the construction manager and stakeholders that will offer more efficient solutions to everyday construction hurdles. Using just a few of these tips will offer immediate, improved results.
Construction DesignWorks uses its hands-on approach and design expertise to create and develop a winning design build team that is specialized for each customer. Their complete turnkey solutions align with the unique business needs of various types of real estate. Construction DesignWorks, LLC. is located at 21961 West 83rd Street in Shawnee, Kansas. If you are looking for a building contractor or for more information about interior design-build, call (913) 745-4727 or visit their website http://constructiondesignworks.net.
View original post on construction manager here.
Contact
Scott Hamele
(913)745-4727
***@constructiondesignworks.com
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse