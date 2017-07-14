 
MHK Architecture Announces Caroline Koons Forrest As Director of Palm Beach Office

 
 
caroline_forrest headshot
caroline_forrest headshot
 
PALM BEACH, Fla. - July 14, 2017 - PRLog -- It was announced today that Naples based MHK Architecture and Planning has hired Caroline Koons Forrest as Director of its Palm Beach office located at 211 Seaview Avenue in Palm Beach.  Prior to joining MHK Architecture and Planning, Forrest worked for 10 years as a Senior Project Manager for MP Design and Architecture Inc. and was Project Manager for STH Architectural Group in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Says Forrest, " I am thrilled to have the opportunity to open the office of MHK Architecture on the east coast of Florida. We are already in the midst of our first project in the Palm Beaches and with recent and past projects receiving critical acclaim, I know that MHK will be a much sought-after asset in this market."

With strong ties on the west coast of Florida, the firm specializes in the design of single-family residential, multi-family residential, commercial office, mixed-use development and master planned communities including: Naples Square, the Mangrove Bay Development and Naples Central. The focus of the firm for the Palm Beach market will have its strongest roots in the single-family new construction and renovations market; however, with MHK's broad portfolio of talents, the firm will also seek opportunities in commercial and mixed-use projects.

Says owner/founder Matthew Kragh, AIA, "Our commitment to excellence and desire to exceed our clients' expectations has created a high amount of respect within the design and construction industry.  I searched for up to a year for someone like Caroline to run this firm and find her the perfect fit to be the face of MHK on the east coast.

No stranger to the Palm Beaches, Forrest is currently a trustee at Palm Beach Day Academy and is on the board of directors for Sunfest in West Palm Beach. She previously was a board member for the City of West Palm Beach Planning and Zoning Board as well as the City of West Palm Beach Historic Preservation Board.

Forrest received her under graduate degree from the Art Institute of Chicago and received her Bachelor of Architecture and Master of Architecture at the Pratt Institute in New York.

About MHK Architecture & Planning:

MHK Architecture and Planning was founded in 2009 by Matthew Kragh, AIA. Starting out as a simple vision of architectural excellence, the firm has grown into a collaborative of over 45 design professionals who have created some of the most desired architectural pieces in Florida.

To schedule an interview, please contact Linda Soper at 612/308-4159 or via email at linda@lindalanemarketing.com.

MHK Architecture & Planning
Email:***@lindalanemarketing.com Email Verified
