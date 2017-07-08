IT Security Advisory: Update Flash Player

 

July 2017
Cloud Management Suite Notifies Users of Urgent Flash Update
 
IT Security Advisory: Update Flash
ALISO VIEJO, Calif. - July 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Verismic, a global leader in cloud-based IT management technology, has released insight into the urgent Adobe Flash player update. The Adobe security advisory is for Flash Player on Windows, Macintosh, Linux and Chrome OS.

The Flash update addresses critical vulnerabilities that could let an attacker access a vulnerable system, allowing remote code execution on a user's device to seize control.

Although setting Flash to automatically install updates is recommended, security fixes are not always available to end users. Managing updates and third-party patches with a solution like Cloud Management Suite can remediate this issue.

Flash is targeted by attackers and malware due to its large presence and attachment to browsers. It is widely used and not commonly updated, posing a major threat to users.

Update Flash Player immediately and explore an automated patch strategy for future third-party deployments. By deploying the latest security updates, risk of exposure can be reduced by 20 to 30 percent.

For more information, please visit: https://www.cloudmanagementsuite.com/flash-update-2017

About Verismic Software

Verismic Software Inc. is a global industry leader providing cloud-based IT management technology focused on enabling greater efficiency, cost-savings and security control for users, all while engaging in endpoint management. Headquartered in Aliso Viejo, Calif., Verismic is a growing and dynamic organization with offices in four countries and 12 partners in nine countries. Verismic works with companies ranging from 50 to 10,000 endpoints delivering a variety of solutions. Verismic's software portfolio includes the first-of-its-kind agentless, Cloud Management Suite (CMS); For more information, visit www.cloudmanagementsuite.com.

