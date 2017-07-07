News By Tag
ACEC/MA Announces HDR as 2017 winner of Bronze Engineering Excellence Award
The award is for work on the Government Center Station in Boston
The 2017 Engineering Excellence Awards were announced at the recent ACEC/MA Engineering Excellence and Awards Gala with emcees Carol Gladstone, Commissioner of the Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance and Commissioner Leo Roy of the Department of Conservation and Recreation.
Opened in 1898 and unchanged since 1963, Government Center Station's latest renovation eases travel for people utilizing wheelchairs and other mobility devices, and ensures ADA compliance. Prior to renovation, access to the station was only by a single set of stairs. Other upgrades include lighting, safety and security throughout the station. Full-station closure was a new concept for rehabilitations, allowing contractors to work unimpaired. The closure sped up the project by three years and saved $35 million. Completed on-time and under budget, other stations can use this as an example of how full closure can help the construction process.
"The winning projects exemplify ingenuity and professionalism and represent the breadth of engineering's contribution to our everyday lives," said ACEC/MA President Mark S. Bartlett PE, Senior Associate at Stantec, Inc. "They are outstanding examples of how engineers connect communities, provide safe and reliable water and energy, and make our buildings safe and efficient. The professional engineers and their colleagues at our member firms are dedicated to working on quality infrastructure, which wouldn't otherwise exist. These outstanding projects are but a few examples of the quality work designed by Massachusetts engineering firms."
About ACEC/MA
The American Council of Engineering Companies of Massachusetts (ACEC/MA) is the business association of the Massachusetts engineering industry, representing over 120 independent engineering companies engaged in the development of transportation, environmental, industrial, and other infrastructure. Founded in 1960 and headquartered in Boston, MA, ACEC/MA is a member organization of the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) based in Washington, DC. ACEC is a national federation of 51 state and regional organizations. For more information on ACEC/MA, visit their website at www.acecma.org. ACEC/MA is undertaking an awareness campaign to educate the public on the many contributions engineers make (or the engineering innovations)
