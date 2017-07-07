News By Tag
UBER Drivers Win Huge National Preliminary Class-Action Status in Lawsuit against Company
"Over 18,000 Uber drivers across our country now have the ability to pursue their claims together," Vincent Imbesi, one of the attorneys representing the drivers, said. The court's order applies to any Uber driver that worked within the United States and opted out of a mandatory arbitration clause contained in the contract between the parties.
Attorney Paul Maslo, who also represents the drivers, added, "They are employees and should be getting minimum wage and overtime as required by federal law." In January of 2017, Uber's bid to have the complaint dismissed was denied.
The complaint, filed in a North Carolina federal court, alleges that Uber incorrectly classified drivers as independent contractors to avoid reimbursing drivers for costs associated with driving for Uber.
The plaintiffs are represented jointly by Lewis & Roberts, PLLC, Napoli Shkolnik PLLC and Imbesi Law, PC. The firms established a website http://www.uberdriverslawsuit.com to help Uber drivers nationwide if they are owed money.
Media requests should be made to Paul Maslo. Mr. Maslo's telephone number is 212-397-1000 and his email address is pmaslo@napolilaw.com.
