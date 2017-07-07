 
News By Tag
* Marketing
* Advertising
* Communications
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Advertising
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Plainfield
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
13121110987


New Jersey's First Looks Advertising Brings Home 7 Top Honors For Excellence In Marketing

 
PLAINFIELD, N.J. - July 13, 2017 - PRLog -- At the 48th annual NJ Ad Club awards held last month, all of First Looks' 7 entries brought home awards, including 2 FIRST PLACE trophies. This is the most prestigious advertising and marketing event in New Jersey. The annual ceremony honors outstanding advertising, marketing, and communications programs executed by New Jersey and New York ad agencies. Over the years, First Looks has earned many of these awards, in a variety of categories. It's why they remain one of the top award-winning agencies in New Jersey.

"We couldn't be more proud of our team's achievements," stated agency president Courtney Dicely. "With our competitors (both in New Jersey and New York) submitting over 500 entries, our two first place and one second place is a testimonial to our clients' outstanding direction and participation.  We share these honors with them."

This year First Looks was honored with the following top awards:

1st Place – Radio Advertising1st Place –Magazine Print Advertising

 1st Place –Magazine Print Advertising

2nd Place – YouTube Video

Award of Excellence – Television Campaign

Award of Excellence – Corporate Brochure

 Award of Excellence – Digital Media- Website Design NJ

Award of Excellence – Digital Media-E-Commerce Website

Interested in seeing First Looks award-winning ads? Just reply back with your request:

courtney@firstlooksagency.com  or visit our websites below.

www.firstlooksagency.com
End
Source:First Looks Advertising Agency
Email:***@firstlooksagency.com Email Verified
Tags:Marketing, Advertising, Communications
Industry:Advertising
Location:Plainfield - New Jersey - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share