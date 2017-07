New Jersey's First Looks Advertising Brings Home 7 Top Honors For Excellence In Marketing

End

-- At the 48annual NJ Ad Club awards held last month, all of First Looks' 7 entries brought home awards, including 2 FIRST PLACE trophies. This is the most prestigious advertising and marketing event in New Jersey. The annual ceremony honors outstanding advertising, marketing, and communications programs executed by New Jersey and New York ad agencies. Over the years, First Looks has earned many of these awards, in a variety of categories. It's why they remain one of the top award-winning agencies in New Jersey."We couldn't be more proud of our team's achievements,"stated agency president Courtney Dicely. "With our competitors (both in New Jersey and New York) submitting over 500 entries, our two first place and one second place is a testimonial to our clients' outstanding direction and participation. We share these honors with them."This year First Looks was honored with the following top awards:1st Place – Radio Advertising1st Place –Magazine Print Advertising1st Place –Magazine Print Advertising2nd Place – YouTube VideoAward of Excellence – Television CampaignAward of Excellence – Corporate BrochureAward of Excellence – Digital Media- Website Design NJAward of Excellence – Digital Media-E-Commerce WebsiteInterested in seeing First Looks award-winning ads? Just reply back with your request: courtney@firstlooksagency.com or visit our websites below.www.firstlooksagency.com