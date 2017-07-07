News By Tag
New Jersey's First Looks Advertising Brings Home 7 Top Honors For Excellence In Marketing
"We couldn't be more proud of our team's achievements,"
This year First Looks was honored with the following top awards:
1st Place – Radio Advertising1st Place –Magazine Print Advertising
1st Place –Magazine Print Advertising
2nd Place – YouTube Video
Award of Excellence – Television Campaign
Award of Excellence – Corporate Brochure
Award of Excellence – Digital Media- Website Design NJ
Award of Excellence – Digital Media-E-Commerce Website
Interested in seeing First Looks award-winning ads?
courtney@firstlooksagency.com
www.firstlooksagency.com
