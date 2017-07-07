Estancia II In Moreno Valley Offers High Value And Large Lots

Estancia II features pool-sized lots and three distinctive floor plans.

Estancia Plan 2 in Moreno Valley.

-- Local neighborhood builder Frontier Communities has created an exciting sequel to its Estancia neighborhood in Moreno Valley. Homes are now for sale at Estancia II. Like its predecessor, Estancia II has large one and two-story single family homes with everything a growing family wants. Pool-sized lots average 8,000 square feet, while three distinctive floor plans offer from 2,708 to 3,524 square feet with four to seven bedrooms and 2.5 to 4.5 baths priced from the low $400,000s."Our Estancia II neighborhood offers the same remarkable value that the original Estancia had. The affordability of these large lot homes is tailored to today's Inland Empire homebuyers,"said Mark Hicks, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Frontier Communities. "Affordability is extremely important to our buyers, and we clearly understand that people at every stage of life want and need quality homes that are convenient, and great looking. We urge homebuyers to make Estancia II their next – and final – stop on their new home search."A variety of flexible room options include downstairs bedrooms, lofts, super great rooms and master retreats. Homes include a host of energy-efficient features, and a grand selection of standard appointments. A stunning gourmet kitchen, with large island and seating bar, connects to great room entertainment space. The kitchen looks as beautiful as it functions, with granite countertops, stainless steel quality appliances and walk-in pantry. An airy breakfast nook provides a place to enjoy relaxing, sunlit mornings or casual dining, while a private dining room is ideal for special gatherings. Designed for privacy and pampering, luxurious master suites present a separate soaking tub and shower, spacious walk-in closets and designer faucet and bath fixtures. Convenience is added by a covered porch entry, a spacious interior laundry room and a 2 or 3 car garage.Estancia II offers an address that is close to a wide array of outdoor fun with many nearby parks and hiking trails. The Lake Perris State Recreation Area is a great place for boating, camping, trails for hiking, biking and horseback riding, plus day-use activities such as picnicking, swimming and viewing the wildlife. The Moreno Valley Ranch Golf Club is a short drive away while a vast variety of shopping, entertainment and dining are available at the Moreno Valley Mall and closer to home, the Moreno Beach Plaza. Estancia is just about an hour to the mountains, desert and beaches.Estancia II is located off of the 60 Freeway at Moreno Beach Drive, exit and head south to Moreno Beach Drive and Bay Avenue. To find out about buying a home, please call the sales team at 909-261-8089 or visit the sales office located at 27994 Aidan Circle in Moreno Valley, CA, open daily 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday 1 to 6 p.m. For more information visit www.FrontierHomes.com.Frontier Communities is a local neighborhood builder whose course is set so that people may realize the American Dream of home ownership with a fresh vision of a proud future, translating vision into attainable neighborhoods. People of all ages and life stages have entrusted Frontier Communities to fulfill the promise they have made to themselves - ownership of a beautiful new home in vibrant surroundings, and one they are proud to call home.