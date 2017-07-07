Wild Mind 1 tv pilot scripts-mini series

In the year 20XX,a town regarded as a so-called"paradise for the disabled" is realized through the use of a cell-phone application.However,the origins of that town,planed in 2017,lay in the misappropriation of a large-scale scientific experiment.

-- Title Wild Mind 1Logline:In the year 20XX,a town regarded as a so-called"paradise for the disabled" is realized through the use of a cell-phone application.However,the origins of that town,planed in 2017,lay in the misappropriation of a large-scale scientific experiment. Part one of the ensemble piece format Sci-fi,Fantasy,Drama script.Let me introduce myself. I am Fujio Torikai, a Japanese citizen. This script is the first part of a teleplay which has taken numerous awards. The accolades received are as follows:Official Selection: Social Uprising Resistance and Grassroots Encouragement Film Festival, Indie Fest USA International Film Festival,Canadian Diversity Film Festival and Action on Film Festival.The Monthly Film Festival.12 month Film Festival.Finalist: Extreme Screenplay Contest, Awareness Film Festival, New York Screenplay Contest, and Beverly Hills Film Festival.Hollywood screenplay contestHonorable Mention: Los Angeles International Underground Film Festival, Barcelona international Film Festival,Second Round Qualifier: Filmmakers International Screenwriting AwardsAward of Merit: The Indie FestThat's about it.I would like to submit this script for your consideration and can be contacted as listed below.SincerelyFujio TorikaiSagamidaidanch 2-1-305 minamiku sagamiharasi kanagawa Japan 252-0322TEL 01181427666231Email agn86120@seed.odn.ne.jp