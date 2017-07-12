Saxophonist Dean James get's groovy with his debut single "DJ's Groove" on Innervision Records

The Houston based smooth jazz veteran is set to release his full CD debut "GroovySax" on Innervision Records later this year

-- When it comes to one of the most distinctive sounds in what we call today's smooth jazz genre,comes to mind front and center. The sultry, soulful and smooth sound of his alto and soprano sax continues to leave a lasting impression for his most devoted listeners.With James' 5th CD "" in the making, along with his soon to be released single entitledJames is sure to reach the masses drawing his audience closer while guaranteed to pull at their heartstrings.Born and raised in the City by the Bay, at the age of 15, James developed his love for music, listening to musicians who graced the radio well before smooth jazz came to existence. Grover Washington Jr., Ronnie Laws and David Sanborn played an intricate part in James approach to contemporay jazz but was also influenced by musicians such as Charlie Parker, John Coltrane and Miles Davis.Pursuing his passion for music, James attended the Berklee College of music to further his music education where he received his formal training as well as jazz & classical studies. After attending Berklee, James moved to Los Angeles in hopes of contributing his talents as a sideman and becoming a part of the music community. James has performed with numerous artists within the Gospel and R&B arena before coming into his own, signing with Ichiban Records as a solo artist. James is known for his hit single "Market Street," which is currently celebrating 20 years on the smooth jazz airwaves.The singledelivers an intense, in-your-face, uptempo groove that keeps you mesmerized from beginning to end with James displaying his ability to take control of each melody." is a compilation of arrangements with many different elements including jazz, R&B, latin-jazz and funk. All written, arranged and produced by Dean James with the exception of multi-talented musician Cory James in the driver's seat producing the first single of this long awaited CD.We proudly present to you Innervision recording artist and saxophonist Dean James.- www.innervisionrecords.com - is an innovative record label with a special focus on operating within the ever-changing music industry and revolutionizing the way the artist-label relationship works. Innervision specializes in Groove/Smooth Urban Jazz, Jazz, Chill , Neo-Soul and World Music. Innervision is dedicated to infusing fresh, new styles of music, and raising the level of the music you hear by bringing your airwaves, internet and satellite radio great independent music created by artists with a passion for music. This passion, coupled with Innervisions rejection of the music industry's corporate model, enables Innervision Records to bring unique and refreshing music to the masses.