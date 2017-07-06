Country(s)
Industry News
Human Error and Biometric Data Stolen from Vendor are Major Impacts to IT Security
July 2017 Patch Tuesday Software Updates from Cloud Management Suite
On July 4, payment kiosk vendor Avanti Markets experienced a security breach. According to investigator Brian Krebs, the company systems were infected by malware that stole customer data including names, e-mail addresses, credit card accounts and biometric data.
Robert Brown, Director of Services at Verismic said, "This is evidence of the diversity used by attackers to collect company and personal data. Any device with an operating system and software needs to be updated for compliance. Devices with outdated software or missing operating system updates are easier to exploit and can expose millions of personal details including credit card information."
Employees are hiding IT security incidents in 40 percent of businesses, according to a report from Kaspersky Lab and B2B International, "Human Factor in IT Security: How Employees are Making Businesses Vulnerable from Within." With 46 percent of IT security incidents caused by employees each year, this vulnerability must be addressed beyond the IT security department. Uninformed employees are a top cause for cybersecurity incidents — second only to malware. While malware becomes more sophisticated, the human factor can be a greater threat.
Since many current attacks are utilizing known vulnerabilities, always deploy the latest security updates. Industry experts believe that deploying the oldest missing updates can reduce the risk of exposure by 20 to 30 percent.
"Our customers must know what operating system updates are missing and what software needs to be updated," says Brown. "Cloud Management Suite proactively identifies the highest severity missing updates for Microsoft, Linux and third-party software. It's simple to schedule with no visible end user disruption and easy to protect your environment."
For more information, please visit: https://www.cloudmanagementsuite.com/
Contact
Heidi Smith
***@verismic.com
Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse