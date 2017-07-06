News By Tag
MFG.com Hires Mike Stein as Director of Marketing
Stein Sets Sights on Driving Company's Marketing Initiatives to Grow Brand Awareness and Achieve Community Atmosphere Throughout Company
Stein is a pragmatic and modern marketing professional with proven expertise in cross-functional team collaboration, marketing strategy and execution, demand generation, content development and digital marketing initiatives. Notably, Stein was previously the marketing director at Qmatic, where he developed brand messaging and campaigns, expanded the customer base and led the team to achieve project success.
Stein also was the digital campaign manager at Infor, where he worked specifically on campaigns, products, lead generation of target audiences, content development for support and action plans to drive organizational success. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration, an Associate of Applied Business and an Associate of Arts, all from the University of Cincinnati, Cincinnati, Ohio.
In speaking of his role at MFG.com, Stein said, "It is essential for the MFG.com team to integrate and further expand modern marketing techniques into the workplace in order to achieve our maximum potential globally. I am excited to work for a company that is known for its community atmosphere and has team members who take pride in working together to reach a common goal. With a stronger community at MFG.com, we can achieve our goals more efficiently and strategically to obtain even greater success for not just the company, but also our customers."
Bo Hagler, chief executive officer, MFG.com, adds, "Mike is an adept marketer who brings more to the table than just knowledge in marketing strategy and execution. He knows how to unite each department and create a business community in order to develop and produce the best marketing approach possible for a customer. Under his expert guidance, MFG.com will undoubtedly extend and solidify its position as the world's largest online marketplace that buyers and manufacturers look to first."
About MFG.com
MFG.com is an online, manufacturing marketplace that instantly connects companies seeking contract manufacturing services with qualified job shops around the world, based on the requirements of the job being sourced. With members in 172 countries, MFG is the largest and most well-established marketplace of its kind in the world. For more information, please call 888-404-9686 or visit our website at www.mfg.com.
Contact
Jeanne Zepp
***@dprgroup.com
