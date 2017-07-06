Wobblebase Acquires Kinetic Diagnostics World's First Fully Integrated Personal Genetics Mobile Health Platform SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. - July 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Wobblebase acquired Kinetic Diagnostics enabling a complete personal genetics engagement solution for physicians, fitness trainers and wellness experts within mobile device environments. Health and fitness prioritization incorporating genetic disposition is a rapidly advancing opportunity in personalized wellness.



Wobblebase addresses a growing, unmet need and opportunity in personal genetics. Presented responsibly, hereditary genetics assessment provides a powerful, supplemental guide and conversation catalyst for actionable healthcare. Proactive, health conscious consumers demand improved personal relationships, greater flexibility, and options tailored to their priorities. Personal genetics awareness will continue to increase along with demand challenges for genetic expert education, advice and support.



KineticDx™ provides individual genetic information including ancestry, predisposition, athletic performance and other information.



myWobble™ is the world's first mobile device application providing secure, personal device genetic data storage, visual insights, education, actionable information and direct scheduling of genetic tele-counselors for ongoing support. Share and compare family genetic traits with KineticDx™ as well as other commercial genetic heredity or informational tests.



CounselTrust™ is a disruptive, 'Uber-style' support network addressing the growing shortage of genetic counseling domain expertise and availability. Certified CounselTrust experts facilitate common language discussions between individuals and health care experts.



"The time has come for conversational genetics," according to Alan Carter, CEO of Wobblebase. The Kinetic Diagnostics acquisition completes our ability to enable dynamic partnerships with our genetic counselors, your physician, trainer and other wellness experts.



Swab a cheek, mail, download the app, and securely participate with others regarding common genetics health priorities."



"We immediately recognized a natural fit with Wobblebase," stated Trish Brown, former CEO of Kinetic Diagnostics. "The myWobble ecosystem scales and facilitates the breadth of our genetic counseling expertise." Mike Aicher and Dr. Paul Billings, MD have agreed to remain as Wobblebase advisors.



About Wobblebase:



Wobblebase is a Delaware C-Corporation headquartered in San Clemente, California. The company was founded by Professor Wim van Criekinge and Geert Trooskens, PhD. The company's first two mobile device applications received over 25,000 downloads by individuals and educators to visualize consumer genetic test, exome and genome data. Powered by visual assessment and common language information, the company is committed to making actionable genetics…. conversational.



Contact:

Alan Carter

Chief Executive Officer

Wobblebase, Inc.

Phone 415-621-9406

Email:

https://www.mywobble.life



Media Contact

Alan Carter

415-621-9406

