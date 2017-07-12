 
Industry News





July 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1211109876

Now Shipping! NEW Massive Audio HIPPO XL 6", 8", 12" & GTX124R Subwoofers!

All Four NEW CEA 2031 Certified Subwoofers from Massive Audio are add-ons to two current wildly popular Series subwoofers.
 
 
HIPPOXL84
HIPPOXL84
 
LOS ANGELES - July 12, 2017 - PRLog -- All Four NEW CEA 2031 Certified Subwoofers from Massive Audio are add-ons to two current wildly popular HIPPOXL Series subwoofers. The HIPPO XL122R is Dual 2 Ohm at 3K RMS 6K Max, uses an Aluminum 4" VC, 350oz stacked Strontium Magnets and Kevlar Fiber Non-Pressed Paper Cones. The Massive Audio™ HIPPO XL84 is Dual 4 Ohm, 700 RMS 1.4K Max, uses a high temp 2.5" Dual 4 Ohm Aluminum VC, 120oz stacked Strontium Magnets and Kevlar Fiber Non-Pressed Paper Cones.

The HIPPO XL64 is Dual 4 Ohm, 300 RMS 600 Max that uses a high temp 2" Dual 4 Ohm Aluminum VC, 90oz stacked Strontium Magnets and Kevlar Fiber Non-Pressed Paper Cones. All three new 2017 HIPPO XL models use ridged Cast Aluminum Baskets with cones that are double red stitched into EROM Foam Surrounds. Each subwoofer uses Woven High-Power Tinsel Leads that are hard wired to supplied 10-Gauge speaker cable.

The NEW GTX124R subwoofer can handle 1,000 Watts RMS / 2,000 Watts Max using a 3" four layered Dual 4 Ohm Anodized Aluminum VC. High powered dual stacked 150oz Strontium Magnets are riveted to ridged stamped steel baskets and the UV treated Non-Pressed Paper Cones are double stitched red into EROM Foam Surrounds.

MSRP          SKU          V.C. Config          POWER

$839.95      HIPPOXL122R     Dual 2 Ohm         3000 RMS/6000 Max
$324.95      HIPPOXL84          Dual 4 Ohm         700 RMS/1400 Max
$199.98      HIPPOXL64          Dual 4 Ohm         300 RMS/600 Max
$324.98      GTX124R          Dual 4 Ohm         1000 RMS/2000 Max

For more information please contact Massive Audio: sales@massiveaudio.com or visit our Website: http://www.massiveaudio.com

Massive Audio
***@massiveaudio.com
Page Updated Last on: Jul 12, 2017
