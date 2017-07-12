News By Tag
Now Shipping! NEW Massive Audio HIPPO XL 6", 8", 12" & GTX124R Subwoofers!
All Four NEW CEA 2031 Certified Subwoofers from Massive Audio are add-ons to two current wildly popular Series subwoofers.
The HIPPO XL64 is Dual 4 Ohm, 300 RMS 600 Max that uses a high temp 2" Dual 4 Ohm Aluminum VC, 90oz stacked Strontium Magnets and Kevlar Fiber Non-Pressed Paper Cones. All three new 2017 HIPPO XL models use ridged Cast Aluminum Baskets with cones that are double red stitched into EROM Foam Surrounds. Each subwoofer uses Woven High-Power Tinsel Leads that are hard wired to supplied 10-Gauge speaker cable.
The NEW GTX124R subwoofer can handle 1,000 Watts RMS / 2,000 Watts Max using a 3" four layered Dual 4 Ohm Anodized Aluminum VC. High powered dual stacked 150oz Strontium Magnets are riveted to ridged stamped steel baskets and the UV treated Non-Pressed Paper Cones are double stitched red into EROM Foam Surrounds.
MSRP SKU V.C. Config POWER
$839.95 HIPPOXL122R Dual 2 Ohm 3000 RMS/6000 Max
$324.95 HIPPOXL84 Dual 4 Ohm 700 RMS/1400 Max
$199.98 HIPPOXL64 Dual 4 Ohm 300 RMS/600 Max
$324.98 GTX124R Dual 4 Ohm 1000 RMS/2000 Max
For more information please contact Massive Audio: sales@massiveaudio.com or visit our Website: http://www.massiveaudio.com
Contact
3232622262
***@massiveaudio.com
