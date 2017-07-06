News By Tag
Top-Notch Psychiatry Journal Now Publishing Online Weekly
JCP has increased its online presence considerably over the past few years. In the first half of 2017, more than 60% of their publication was online only, including 4 CME articles, 8 review articles, 1 consensus statement, and 42 original research articles.
As JCP doubles up online, they will be shifting to a bimonthly print schedule, beginning with the July/August issue. "This initiative simply makes sense in this modern, electronic age," says John S. Shelton, PhD, publisher of JCP. "Each issue, in print and online, will continue to include new, high-quality features and articles to help you make informed decisions when treating your patients." Shelton continued, "Our primary goal is, and will always be, to make lifelong learning a convenient, rewarding experience for physicians."
JCP is celebrating their new publication model by offering a special introductory subscription rate: an online subscription is just $99 (regularly $156) for a limited time. To take advantage of this offer, visit https://www.psychiatrist.com/
The Journal of Clinical Psychiatry, a peer-reviewed publication that is indexed and abstracted by the National Library of Medicine, is the official publication of the American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology and is among the top 10 most cited psychiatry journals.
