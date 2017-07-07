Country(s)
Maxeler Technologies reduce portfolio risk compute time from hours to minutes with its Real Time Risk products within Bloomberg's Enterprise Solution
HAMMERSMITH, England - July 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Maxeler Technologies is proud to announce its Real Time Risk product now uses Bloomberg Data License content for its calculations, providing the 'killer app' for portfolio managers to understand their risk exposure based on the latest available data. Maxeler Real Time Risk is part of Bloomberg's Enterprise Solutions Partner Program, a group of leading financial technology providers to the institutional marketplace.
Real Time Risk (RTR) is a rich suite of finance risk tools and components, including portfolio risk, VaR, Event Risk, CVA, SIMM and a proprietary derivatives pricing library. By joining Bloomberg's partner program, Maxeler's risk calculations can now use reference data content from Bloomberg Data License, a technology that delivers Bloomberg's comprehensive reference data sets for more than 50 million securities to enterprise systems.
Existing Bloomberg Data License clients can upload their trades and portfolios using the industry standard FpML format. The RTR service is offered as optimized CPU software or for maximum performance, running on Maxeler dataflow engine technology, which is in use at leading Tier 1 banks. For complex risk models, Maxeler Data Flow Engine (DFE) implementations reduce compute times from hours to minutes and minutes to seconds.
DFEs have already been used in production for several years. "We are proud that clients with Bloomberg Data License can now easily access our Finance Risk library to compute risk (in real- time)," said Oskar Mencer, CEO of MaxelerTechnologies. "We are excited to make the fastest dataflow implementations of our Real Time Risk technology widely available, on premise or in the cloud."
The Bloomberg Enterprise Solutions Partner Program enables more than 125 third-party software applications to consume certain data sets from Bloomberg and ease the data integration challenge for mutual clients. For more information about the program, please visit https://www.bloomberg.com/
"Bloomberg's program helped us resolve data integration questions that can prolong implementation time and create unnecessary complexities for customers. Working with Bloomberg enables us to deliver seamless technology solutions that solve business challenges."
About Bloomberg
Bloomberg, the global business and financial information and news leader, gives influential decision makers a critical edge by connecting them to a dynamic network of information people and ideas. The company's strength – delivering data, news and analytics quickly and accurately – is at the core of the Bloomberg Terminal. Bloomberg's enterprise solutions build on the company's core strength: leveraging technology to allow customers to access, integrate, distribute and manage data and information across organizations more efficiently and effectively. For more information, visit www.bloomberg.com or request a demo.
About Maxeler Technologies
Maxeler Technologies is a global supplier of high performance analytics and real time computing technology and services. Maxeler's Dataflow Engines process large, complex data at high speed, with high energy efficiency and ultra low latency. Our strength - providing competitive advantage to mission critical applications where the computing problem grows too big, and compute time, energy cost and space really matter - is core to the solutions we have provided to Tier 1 banking, global financial exchanges, oil exploration and data / network security organisations.
For more information about Maxeler Technologies please visit www.maxeler.com, or contact info@maxeler.com.
