An Evening with Poco in Mount Dora
Legendary singer-songwriter and Poco band leader Rusty Young, along with his band, will perform their mega-hits from decades past. All Poconuts are welcome for an unforgettable night.
Founding Poco bandmember Rusty Young and his bandmates will perform their smash-hits, "Crazy Love," "In the Heart of the Night," "Good Feelin' to Know," and many more unforgettable hit songs.
The City of Mount Dora is proud to debut it's brand-new state-of-the-
The DAS Areo 20A is a new compact line array system which incorporates the ALASTM philosophy and draws from the astounding success of the all-purpose capabilities of the Aero 12A, launched in 2009. The powered Aero 20A incorporates D.A.S.´s latest technical achievements in transducer design, power electronics and system management. This completely new system evidences D.A.S.´s commitment to provide users with more powerful, more compact and practical systems.
Poco has always been a pioneer band. It can easily be argued that Poco first created the combination of vocal harmonies, country instruments and rock and roll rhythms that became known as country rock.
Poco began when Richie Furay (b. May 9, 1944, Yellow Springs, Ohio), Jim Messina (b. December 5, 1947, Harlingen, Texas), and Rusty Young (b. February 23, 1946, Long Beach, California) met during the Buffalo Springfield's 'Last Time Around' sessions in 1968. Rusty was called to play steel guitar on Richie Furay's song 'Kind Woman' and after the session was over the three talked about starting a band. That was the beginning of a band that would inspire a generation of musicians. With the addition of drummer George Grantham (b. January 20, 1947, Cordell, Oklahoma) and Randy Meisner (b. March 8, 1947, Scottsbluff, Nebraska) Poco began playing showcase California clubs like the Troubadour and the Golden Bear. The band was originally billed as Pogo until Walt Kelly, the creator of the cartoon strip Pogo, sued and the band was forced to change the name to Poco. "We weren't all that disappointed by the lawsuit. Constantly being compared to a cartoon character would have been less than inspiring!" remembers Rusty. Poco was 'discovered' at the Troubadour. L.A. Times music critic Robert Hilburn announced that Poco was 'The next big thing' and soon offers for record contracts began rolling in. The band signed with Epic Records and in the fall of 1969 Poco released the band's debut album, 'Pickin' Up The Pieces'. Rolling Stone magazine gave 'Pickin' Up The Pieces' a rave review and called it a perfect album. But just before the album's release, Randy Meisner became unhappy and left to join Rick Nelson's Stone Canyon Band and a few years later Randy joined Don Henley, Glenn Frey and Bernie Leadon to form the Eagles.
"Poco has a history unmatched by any band and we feel a responsibility to keep audiences captivated with each and every concert. I'm excited about Poco's future. It's been a long ride and it just keeps getting better!" ~ Rusty Young.
This concert is presented by Get Off the Bus Concerts and Visit Mount Dora, Inc.
Contact
Brian E. Young
Events & Promotions Director
***@gmail.com
