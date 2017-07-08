News By Tag
Peerless Featured on the No. 9 Axalta Chevrolet at New Hampshire Motor Speedway
Peerless is the primary sponsor on the hood of JR Motorsports' car driven by William Byron
Peerless is an architectural aluminum window and door manufacturer focused on best-in-class architectural configurations and products. Peerless strives to provide products with maximum energy efficiency and superior air, water and acoustical performance that evolve to meet the custom needs of the architectural community. Its ENERGSAVE window series utilizes the most advanced technology to provide the lowest U-values, a measurement of energy transfer, available for Architectural Window-rated products. ENERGSAVE windows and doors provide architects, building owners, and managers with design flexibility, Green Building enrichment, and lower operating costs. Innovative co-extruded accessories contribute to ease of installation for every Peerless product.
"The sponsorship with JR Motorsports is a very exciting event for us here at Peerless," said Justin Ebert, Peerless National Sales Director. "We have a successful partnership with Axalta and it's great to be able to collaborate on this high performance marketing promotion together. We look forward to a great race experience."
"Peerless is a world-class company that continually strives for excellence,"
About Peerless Architectural Windows and Doors
Peerless Architectural Windows and Doors, founded in Fort Scott, Kansas in 1952, is a Mid-western manufacturer of high performance aluminum architectural and commercial windows for new, replacement, and historical construction. With a focus on only the best, Peerless has evolved product development through the years to meet the custom needs of the architectural industry with the goal to continually provide products with maximum energy efficiency and superior air, water, and acoustical performance.
About Axalta Coating Systems
Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable solutions. From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the over 13,000 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information visit http://www.axaltacs.com/
Contact
Marissa Brugnoli
***@axaltacs.com
