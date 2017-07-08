 
News By Tag
* Powder Coating
* Auto Racing
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Automotive
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Philadelphia
  Pennsylvania
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
141312111098


Peerless Featured on the No. 9 Axalta Chevrolet at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Peerless is the primary sponsor on the hood of JR Motorsports' car driven by William Byron
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Powder Coating
* Auto Racing

Industry:
* Automotive

Location:
* Philadelphia - Pennsylvania - US

Subject:
* Partnerships

PHILADELPHIA - July 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Axalta Coating Systems, a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, has partnered with Peerless Architectural Windows and Doors to feature Peerless as the primary sponsor on the hood of JR Motorsports' No. 9 Axalta Chevrolet driven by William Byron at New Hampshire Motor Speedway Saturday, July 15, 2017. Byron has captured race fans' attention with two wins so far this season in the NASCAR® Xfinity Series (NXS). His first win was at Iowa Speedway, followed by a win in Daytona, which makes him the youngest NXS winner at each track.

Peerless is an architectural aluminum window and door manufacturer focused on best-in-class architectural configurations and products. Peerless strives to provide products with maximum energy efficiency and superior air, water and acoustical performance that evolve to meet the custom needs of the architectural community. Its ENERGSAVE window series utilizes the most advanced technology to provide the lowest U-values, a measurement of energy transfer, available for Architectural Window-rated products. ENERGSAVE windows and doors provide architects, building owners, and managers with design flexibility, Green Building enrichment, and lower operating costs. Innovative co-extruded accessories contribute to ease of installation for every Peerless product.

"The sponsorship with JR Motorsports is a very exciting event for us here at Peerless," said Justin Ebert, Peerless National Sales Director. "We have a successful partnership with Axalta and it's great to be able to collaborate on this high performance marketing promotion together. We look forward to a great race experience."

"Peerless is a world-class company that continually strives for excellence," said Mike Cash, Axalta's Senior Vice President and President of Industrial Coatings. "Like Peerless, William Byron strives for excellence on the track at each race. Axalta is excited to partner with Peerless at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and we hope to see them in the winner's circle."

About Peerless Architectural Windows and Doors

Peerless Architectural Windows and Doors, founded in Fort Scott, Kansas in 1952, is a Mid-western manufacturer of high performance aluminum architectural and commercial windows for new, replacement, and historical construction. With a focus on only the best, Peerless has evolved product development through the years to meet the custom needs of the architectural industry with the goal to continually provide products with maximum energy efficiency and superior air, water, and acoustical performance.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable solutions. From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the over 13,000 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information visit http://www.axaltacs.com/us/en_US/products-services/powder...

Contact
Marissa Brugnoli
***@axaltacs.com
End
Source:Axalta Coating Systems North America Industrial
Email:***@axaltacs.com
Tags:Powder Coating, Auto Racing
Industry:Automotive
Location:Philadelphia - Pennsylvania - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Foremost Media News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 14, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share