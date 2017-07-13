News By Tag
New Book Released: Legacy of My Heart by Judy Johnson
Legacy of My Heart: A Journey of Faith and Art by Judy Johnson
Woven throughout Legacy of My Heart is the gospel story of God's passionate love and extraordinary grace along with Judy's discovery of that grace. Discover the joys and sorrows of Judy's art journey, along with nuggets of truth interspersed with some painting techniques. Each story is completed with relevant Scripture verses to ponder and pray.
"Judy is an accomplished artist and yet dares to venture with childlike faith into the unknown. Open wide your heart, sit down in a quiet spot, and drink in the riches of His creativity through this precious daughter."
Rev. Donna Milham, Eagle & Dove Ministries
About the Book:
Legacy of My Heart by Judy Johnson
Release Date: 7/13/2017
Price: $34.95
ISBN: 978-1-942056-
To Purchase: Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Parable Christian Stores, Cokesbury Christian Books, Google books, and Books-A-Million.com. E-book format is also available. Contact your local bookstore, or order bulk directly from the publisher.
Buy it on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/
About the Author: Judy Johnson is an ordinary woman who has been apprehended by an extraordinary God. She has been married to her husband, Allen, for over fifty years and is mother to three precious daughters and Grandma Judy to two fun grandsons. She's a Midwest girl by birth, but for the last thirty-four years has made her home in southern New Hampshire. Judy studied art with nationally recognized artists but considers herself mostly self-taught. She loves studio time, experimenting and playing with new ideas. The simple things delight her heart—candles, outdoor concerts, celebrations, pottery, balloons, ice cream cones, painting outdoors, walking in the woods, watching the tide, and gentle snowfalls.
