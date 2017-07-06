News By Tag
CDN Solutions Group Reserves Stand S2256 and S2258 at MWC Americas 2017
IT Outsourcing company CDN Software Solutions is delighted to share the news of reserving its stand at MWC Americas San Francisco event from 12th - 14th Sep 2017.
CDN Solutions Group a pioneer in mobility solutions is all set to introduce itself with high spirits. You can find them in South Hall at stand numbers S 2256 and S 2258 (ESC Pavilion). With Mobile apps developed and delivered in industries scuh as App/Software Development, Gaming/VR, Hardware, Device & Component, Manufacturing, Healthcare / Biotech / Pharma, IoT, M2M, Media/Entertainment, Agriculture, Automotive, and Finance, the company is a one stop IT solutions provider.
Mr. Chetan Naik, Founder, CDN Solutions Group says, "The professionals and executives can meet us in MWC Americas at stand numbers S 2256 and S 2258 to discuss their focus areas. We will demonstrate our work in mobile industry. We are quiet excited for the event as we are exhibting for the first time in USA. It is a golden opportunity for us to know the American market as it is the largest segment with Mobile users."
CDN Solutions Group has record of delivering mobility solutions to clients across the globe and the geeks can experience this by visiting at their stand S2256 and S2258. Know more at https://www.cdnsol.com/
About CDN Software Solutions:
CDN Software Solutions is a leading mobile app development company. The company is delivering innovative solutions and services since last 17 years for different industries like Business, Government, Lifestyle/ Entertainment, Education/ Learning, etc along with a range of mobile solutions including GPS, Wi-Fi, Socket Communication, Internet of things, iBeacon, Swift, Bluetooth, Game application, Social Networking, Maps, Web service (SOAP/REST API), Ad - Server, Shopping Cart, Payment Gateway (Google Checkout, pay pal) etc. CDN has a strong team of 270+ skilled designers and developers, that provide best solution keeping in mind the time, quality and cost. CDN Solutions Group have an enviable record of 1400+projects and a combined experience of 12, 41,000+ working hours that has enabled us to become technology partners to software development houses worldwide.
Press Contact
Ankita Purohit
+91-731-4035927
contact@cdnsol.com
https://www.cdnsol.com
Media Contact
CDN Solutions Group
+1 347-293-1799
solutionscdn@
