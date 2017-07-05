Account Executive - New Hire - Emanuel Rodriguez

Ironside Human Resources Hires Account Executive - Emanuel Rodriguez

Contact

Doug Carter

***@ironsidehr.com Doug Carter

End

-- Ironside Human Resources is excited to announce they have hired Account Execuitve, Emanuel Rodriguez.A Finance graduate of The University of Texas at Dallas, Manny has acquired extensive sales experience through out his career. While in college he worked for the health care industry and upon graduating he was employed as a Loan Originator. Manny is now excited to bring his talents back to the health care industry and with Ironside is eager to learn everything about human resources."We are excited to have Emanuel join us as Account Executive"said Doug Carter, CEO of Ironside Human Resources. "We have been been growing steadily over the last six years and have relied on one person to do the sales for our organization and it will be nice to have someone join us with the skill set that Emanuel brings to us"said Kara Carter, COO of Ironside Human Resources.Ironside Human Resources is a national physician recruitment firm and healthcare staffing firm that specializes in permanent placement to hospitals and clinics across the country.