July 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
111098765


CTAcademy to Host "The Truth Will Do: Getting Patients to WANT What They NEED" Webinar

 
 
SAN DIEGO - July 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Contact: Kitty Franklin
ChiroTouch
9265 Sky Park Court
Suite 200
San Diego, CA 92123
Phone: 858.966.9047

ChiroTouch's CTAcademy to Host "The Truth Will Do: Getting Patients to WANT What They NEED" Webinar with Dr. David Jackson

San Diego, CA—July 11, 2017—ChiroTouch™, the nation's leader in chiropractic software, is pleased to announce CTAcademy's upcoming webinar "The Truth Will Do: Getting Patients to WANT What They NEED," which is scheduled to air live for one hour on Tuesday, July 18, 2017, at 10:00am PST.  This webinar will be led by Dr. David Jackson, founder and CEO of Epic Practice, the largest online training company in the chiropractic profession.

Experts agree:  confused minds don't buy. Yet, it's uncommon for chiropractors to spend time clarifying their message. As a result, mixed messages are conveyed to their community and patients. Dr. Jackson has worked with thousands of chiropractors to help them clarify their authentic voice and message in order to attract their ideal new patients.

"Finding ways to effectively communicate the value of chiropractic care is the foundation for building a successful practice," said Robert Moberg, President of ChiroTouch.  "We're looking forward to having Dr. Jackson lead this webinar and share his knowledge on how to create an authentic brand that allows chiropractors to more deeply connect with new and existing patients."

Join CTAcademy and Dr. Jackson in this webinar to learn:

    ●  How to create a unique brand voice

    ●  The importance of authenticity

    ●  Ways to clarify a new patient vision

    ●  Methods to double patient conversions

ChiroTouch offers two ONC certified EHR chiropractic software systems, one cloud-based and one on premise.  Both systems are designed from the ground up to maximize efficiencies for virtually every process, including patient self check-in, scheduling, SOAP notes, billing, interoffice communication, and more. ChiroTouch has developed its HIPAA-compliant systems to drastically reduce the time it takes to perform tasks that chiropractors are already doing, thus giving chiropractors more time to see more patients—resulting in increased referrals, improved efficiencies, and a direct, measurable impact on practice profitability.

Other recent webinar topics include "MACRA—2017 Compliance Reporting Simplified," "The Secret Recipe to Grow Your Practice," and "Keeping More of What You Make."  The ChiroTouch webinar programs and the attendees have benefited from speakers such as Garrett Gunderson, Dr. Patrick Gentempo, Kathy Mills Chang, and many more.  This cross-section of the most influential and recognized coaches and speakers has made for a very robust and popular series of webinars.  These webinars, along with many more, can be viewed at www.chirotouch.com/webinars/.

To join this webinar, visit http://learn.chirotouch.com/l/124901/2017-07-07/ssvm4?utm....


About ChiroTouch

ChiroTouch® is the premier provider of certified 2014 Edition Complete EHR chiropractic software technology solutions including ChiroTouch® Complete Practice Software and SmartCloud Chiropractic EHR Software. With industry-leading support, training, and compliance expertise, we partner with practices of every type to help them easily automate operations, improve patient care, and increase profitability. Visit www.chirotouch.com.

Contact
Kitty Franklin
858.966.9047
***@chirotouch.com
