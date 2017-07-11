News By Tag
CTAcademy to Host "The Truth Will Do: Getting Patients to WANT What They NEED" Webinar
ChiroTouch
9265 Sky Park Court
Suite 200
San Diego, CA 92123
Phone: 858.966.9047
ChiroTouch's CTAcademy to Host "The Truth Will Do: Getting Patients to WANT What They NEED" Webinar with Dr. David Jackson
San Diego, CA—July 11, 2017—ChiroTouch™
Experts agree: confused minds don't buy. Yet, it's uncommon for chiropractors to spend time clarifying their message. As a result, mixed messages are conveyed to their community and patients. Dr. Jackson has worked with thousands of chiropractors to help them clarify their authentic voice and message in order to attract their ideal new patients.
"Finding ways to effectively communicate the value of chiropractic care is the foundation for building a successful practice," said Robert Moberg, President of ChiroTouch. "We're looking forward to having Dr. Jackson lead this webinar and share his knowledge on how to create an authentic brand that allows chiropractors to more deeply connect with new and existing patients."
Join CTAcademy and Dr. Jackson in this webinar to learn:
● How to create a unique brand voice
● The importance of authenticity
● Ways to clarify a new patient vision
● Methods to double patient conversions
ChiroTouch offers two ONC certified EHR chiropractic software systems, one cloud-based and one on premise. Both systems are designed from the ground up to maximize efficiencies for virtually every process, including patient self check-in, scheduling, SOAP notes, billing, interoffice communication, and more. ChiroTouch has developed its HIPAA-compliant systems to drastically reduce the time it takes to perform tasks that chiropractors are already doing, thus giving chiropractors more time to see more patients—resulting in increased referrals, improved efficiencies, and a direct, measurable impact on practice profitability.
Other recent webinar topics include "MACRA—2017 Compliance Reporting Simplified,"
To join this webinar, visit http://learn.chirotouch.com/
About ChiroTouch
ChiroTouch® is the premier provider of certified 2014 Edition Complete EHR chiropractic software technology solutions including ChiroTouch® Complete Practice Software and SmartCloud Chiropractic EHR Software. With industry-leading support, training, and compliance expertise, we partner with practices of every type to help them easily automate operations, improve patient care, and increase profitability. Visit www.chirotouch.com.
