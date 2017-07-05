Tara Powers Chosen as a Judge for the Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards

Powers Resource Center CEO to Determine Industry Awards for Learning & Development Professionals

-- Tara Powers, CEO of Powers Resource Center, a Boulder-based employee engagement, talent development and leadership training company, has been chosen as a judge for the Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards for the third year in a row. The program is the most prestigious awards program in the industry and it recognizes the best learning programs, strategies and tools that have achieved measurable results."I am very proud to have been chosen for three straight years to judge the Brandon Hall awards," said Powers. "It is such a great experience and I always find it incredibly inspiring to recognize these excellent learning programs."All judges for the Excellence Awards are senior level industry subject matter experts and executive leaders with a minimum of 12 years of leadership experience in the subject area.Recipients of the 2017 Excellence Awards will be honored with a ceremony and gala January 31-February 2, 2018 at the HCM Excellence Conference at the PGA National Resort & Spa in Palm Gardens, Florida. Often referred to as the "Academy Awards" by Learning, Talent and Business Executives, the program was one of the first of its kind in the learning industry, which was pioneered in 1994.Powers Resource Center is on a mission to close the talent gap that is prevalent in most companies today. We deliver innovative, fully customizable solutions that actually work and create real change for you and your teams. We wow our clients every day by taking tired workshops, state strategies and cookie cutter consulting off the table so that we can innovate and customize our services to meet your unique challenges. We make team building, training and our award-winning leadership development programs so engaging and useful that our clients keep coming back for more.Over the past 15 years, we have worked with more than 200 companies and thousands of executives, managers, internal trainers, emerging leaders and teams to help them create a culture that gets them excited and proud to contribute to the bottom line.In 2016, PRC's Engage Leadership Program was recognized as a Top Leadership 500 Award winner by HR.com. Our Evolving Leadership Virtual Program and Leadership Communication program won in 2014 and 2015. PRC recently launched the Aspiring Women Leaders program and it is currently engaged in a nationwide research project on the effectiveness of virtual teams. www.powersresourcecenter.com