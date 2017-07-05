News By Tag
U.S. Women's National Team Lacrosse Standout Taylor Cummings Talks Fitness, Gear on Like A Pro
Along with two national championships at Maryland and too many accolades to count, Taylor Cummings was also the first three-time Tewarraaton Award winner, the most coveted award in lacrosse. Her team compiled an impressive 88-4 overall record while at Maryland. She is also a member of the Baltimore Ride pro women's lacrosse team. In addition to offering Taylor a direct way to share content with her fans, such as her pre-game meals or charities she supports, Like A Pro allows Cummings a way to identify specific products she uses and recommends. Using buy-it-now technology from Amazon and other partners, Taylor can promote and easily sell items like her favorite Under Armour (http://bit.ly/
About: Like A Pro is a digital ecosystem where professional and Olympic athletes share their stories and have a direct connection with fans and brands, without the constraints of teams, leagues or associations. Like A Pro gives athletes the tools and the team to make money off the field. Like A Pro is distinctly Athlete Driven™. By providing behind-the-scenes content regarding their training, nutrition, music, gear and more, the athlete has a unique opportunity to create and curate their brand and ultimately own their legacy.
