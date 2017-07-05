 
Industry News





U.S. Women's National Team Lacrosse Standout Taylor Cummings Talks Fitness, Gear on Like A Pro

 
 
DENVER - July 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Like A Pro, LLC (www.likeapro.com) announced this week that U.S. Women's National Team and former University of Maryland NCAA national champion midfielder Taylor Cummings is now on the platform.  The Maryland native, who wears #21 for the US team, is preparing for the ILF Women's Lacrosse World Cup starting this week at Surrey Sports Park in England.  She joins fellow Like A Pro athletes Kelly Rabil and Devon Wills along with a growing number of women's lacrosse players in the Like A Pro ecosystem.

Along with two national championships at Maryland and too many accolades to count, Taylor Cummings was also the first three-time Tewarraaton Award winner, the most coveted award in lacrosse.  Her team compiled an impressive 88-4 overall record while at Maryland.  She is also a member of the Baltimore Ride pro women's lacrosse team.  In addition to offering Taylor a direct way to share content with her fans, such as her pre-game meals or charities she supports, Like A Pro allows Cummings a way to identify specific products she uses and recommends.  Using buy-it-now technology from Amazon and other partners, Taylor can promote and easily sell items like her favorite Under Armour (http://bit.ly/2v9ity4) Threadborne running shoes, or her go-to favorite gadget the Apple Watch (http://bit.ly/2tKbPir).  Taylor also coaches, trains and teaches in between her professional and national team duties. Her full profile with stories, gear and bio is available here (http://www.likeapro.com/athletes/taylor-cummings).

About: Like A Pro is a digital ecosystem where professional and Olympic athletes share their stories and have a direct connection with fans and brands, without the constraints of teams, leagues or associations.  Like A Pro gives athletes the tools and the team to make money off the field.  Like A Pro is distinctly Athlete Driven™.  By providing behind-the-scenes content regarding their training, nutrition, music, gear and more, the athlete has a unique opportunity to create and curate their brand and ultimately own their legacy.

Like A Pro LLC
***@likeapro.com
