Extended Insurance Coverage for Dependents Improves Quality of Life for Young Adults

-- Todaypublished a study on the effect of the Affordable Care Act's dependent coverage provision on insurance coverage, health service use, and self-reported health in young people with mental illness. This provision of the ACA extended private health insurance coverage to individuals up to age 26 under their parents' plans.An estimated 3 million uninsured young adults gained health insurance in the first year after the ACA was enacted. While other studies have documented the overall impact of the dependent coverage expansion on young adults, this research is unique in that it focuses on mental illness and assesses for differential effects based on the level of severity of mental illnesses. Drawing on data from the 2008-2013 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, the authors compared young adults with mental illness subject to the provision with an older comparison group from before and after the coverage expansion was enacted.The researchers found that the expansion increased insurance coverage among young adults with mental illness compared with older adults unaffected by the provision. Their analysis also revealed indications of improved mental health care access, including increased rates of outpatient mental health visits. Unmet mental health needs due to cost decreased significantly among those with moderate-to-serious mental illness as well.Access the entire article, "Insurance Coverage and Health Outcomes in Young Adults With Mental Illness Following the Affordable Care Act Dependent Coverage Expansion," by Nicole Kozloff, MD, SM, and Benjamin D. Sommers, MD, PhD, at http://www.psychiatrist.com/ JCP/article/ Pages/2017/v78n07... , a peer-reviewed publication that is indexed and abstracted by the National Library of Medicine, is the official publication of the American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology, and is among the top 10 most cited psychiatry journals.