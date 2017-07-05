 
News By Tag
* Medical
* Research
* Publishing
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Memphis
  Tennessee
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
111098765


Extended Insurance Coverage for Dependents Improves Quality of Life for Young Adults

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Medical
* Research
* Publishing

Industry:
* Health

Location:
* Memphis - Tennessee - US

Subject:
* Reports

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - July 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Today The Journal of Clinical Psychiatry published a study on the effect of the Affordable Care Act's dependent coverage provision on insurance coverage, health service use, and self-reported health in young people with mental illness. This provision of the ACA extended private health insurance coverage to individuals up to age 26 under their parents' plans.

An estimated 3 million uninsured young adults gained health insurance in the first year after the ACA was enacted. While other studies have documented the overall impact of the dependent coverage expansion on young adults, this research is unique in that it focuses on mental illness and assesses for differential effects based on the level of severity of mental illnesses. Drawing on data from the 2008-2013 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, the authors compared young adults with mental illness subject to the provision with an older comparison group from before and after the coverage expansion was enacted.

The researchers found that the expansion increased insurance coverage among young adults with mental illness compared with older adults unaffected by the provision. Their analysis also revealed indications of improved mental health care access, including increased rates of outpatient mental health visits. Unmet mental health needs due to cost decreased significantly among those with moderate-to-serious mental illness as well.

Access the entire article, "Insurance Coverage and Health Outcomes in Young Adults With Mental Illness Following the Affordable Care Act Dependent Coverage Expansion," by Nicole Kozloff, MD, SM, and Benjamin D. Sommers, MD, PhD, at http://www.psychiatrist.com/JCP/article/Pages/2017/v78n07....

The Journal of Clinical Psychiatry, a peer-reviewed publication that is indexed and abstracted by the National Library of Medicine, is the official publication of the American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology, and is among the top 10 most cited psychiatry journals.

Media Contact
Snow Jumper
901-273-2714
***@psychiatrist.com
End
Source:Physicians Postgraduate Press, Inc.
Email:***@psychiatrist.com
Posted By:***@psychiatrist.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share