Maven Machines Announces Mobile ELD Solution
Maven established the trucking industry's first wearable safety device- a smart headset that pre-warns drivers about fatigue & distraction based on head motion, mirror-check rate, and focus. Today, Maven unveiled a unified fleet management platform that ties together driver performance, GPS & telematics data, and vehicle engine data. The combined data serve to improve safety, increase fleet efficiency, and automate regulatory compliance including the ELD (Electronic Logging Device) mandate set to begin December 18, 2017.
"Maven Machines is pioneering a new era of technology in trucking by focusing on connected mobile devices and a scalable cloud framework," said Avishai Geller, CEO. "We believe in a culture of transparency and automation for drivers. Maven's smart headset is now one part of our intuitive driver UI and differentiated fleet management system," added Geller. Featuring a mesh network of over 20 sensors inside the truck, Maven provides 1-second precision for all measurements including; speeding, hard-braking, idling, fatigue, distraction, mirror-checks, and weather, along with automated legal compliance for ELD, DVIR, and California Labor law.
Maven's real-time cloud portal provides fleets with prioritized information and actionable insights that save time and money, ensure compliance, and quantify safety goals. "Maven was easy to set up for my safety staff and terminal managers and now we all share visibility to real-time telematics," said Rhonda Yost, VP OSHA & Regulatory Compliance at PGT Trucking. The Management platform is built around flexible metrics and groups. The design streamlines the creation of custom alerts and virtual driver segments by operational roles such as; terminal, truck-class, cargo-type, driver-type, seniority, risk, etc.
Maven's Fleet Management and ELD solution deploys to drivers in 5 minutes with no out-of-service time for trucks. Drivers are provided 3 familiar tools: a smartphone or tablet, a Maven Co-Pilot Smart Bluetooth® headset or earbud, and a plug-n-play wireless J1939 Vehicle Data Adapter (VDA). The bundled solution is available for purchase immediately at Maven's new website: www.mavenmachines.com.
