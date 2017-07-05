News By Tag
Vanacore Homes Opens Fourth Storage Facility
Vanacore's Stor-It Self Storage division is managed by Barbara Grau, who was promoted with the opening of the fourth location.
"We are thrilled to have opened our new Bunnell Stor-It facility," said Scott Vanacore. "Barbara has been managing our US 1 facility since 2009 and we needed someone with her management and organizational skills to take on the task of managing all four locations and she's doing a great job."
Stor-It's first facility opened in 2004 at 1455 N. US 1 in Ormond Beach. In 2008, they opened a location at 1446 West Granada Blvd., then in 2013, they built and opened a boat and RV center nearby at 99 Portland St. in Ormond Beach.
The new 9-acre property is comprised of a six-building self-storage facility with 180,000 square feet of storage space, including covered spots for boats and RVs. The facility can be found just west of the northwest corner of State Road 100 and Belle Terre Parkway. Customers will have 24/7 secured access. The units are sized from 5x5 to 20x35. The company has a waiting list of 80 units reserved so far.
Stor-It facilities offer a variety of climate and non-climate controlled units, gated access, moving supplies, package acceptance, pest control, security, including state-of-the-
Stor-It Self Storage can be reached by phone at 386-676-5050, or 888-330-9087, or online at http://storitnorthus1.com/
About Stor-It Self Storage
Stor-It Self Storage opened their first storage facility in 2004 at 1451 US 1 in Ormond Beach. Shortly thereafter, they expanded to 1446 West Granada Blvd. They then opened a boat and RV center nearby at 99 Portland St in Ormond Beach. In 2017, they will open a fourth location at 3700 E. Moody Blvd. in Bunnell. All facilities offer a variety of storage unit sizes as well as business storage, allowing businesses to receive package deliveries to their storage units.
About Vanacore Homes
Founded in 1991 by brothers Scott and Todd Vanacore, Vanacore Homes has developed a tradition of building quality homes, having constructed nearly 2,500 homes in Volusia and Flagler Counties. As Volusia County natives, the brothers formed the company to continue their family legacy, which is firmly rooted in both real estate and construction in Volusia and Flagler Counties. The brothers are true craftsmen and have developed a company culture that prides itself on providing a quality experience at every level of the home building process and delivering value that will last a lifetime.
