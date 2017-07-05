 
News By Tag
* Storage Facility
* Vanacore Homes
* Palm Coast
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Bunnell
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
111098765


Vanacore Homes Opens Fourth Storage Facility

 
 
Stor-It grand opening
Stor-It grand opening
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Storage Facility
Vanacore Homes
Palm Coast

Industry:
Business

Location:
Bunnell - Florida - US

BUNNELL, Fla. - July 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Scott and Todd Vanacore, owners of Vanacore Homes, are pleased to announce that they have opened a fourth storage facility to their Stor-It Self Storage division.

Vanacore's Stor-It Self Storage division is managed by Barbara Grau, who was promoted with the opening of the fourth location.

"We are thrilled to have opened our new Bunnell Stor-It facility," said Scott Vanacore. "Barbara has been managing our US 1 facility since 2009 and we needed someone with her management and organizational skills to take on the task of managing all four locations and she's doing a great job."

Stor-It's first facility opened in 2004 at 1455 N. US 1 in Ormond Beach. In 2008, they opened a location at 1446 West Granada Blvd., then in 2013, they built and opened a boat and RV center nearby at 99 Portland St. in Ormond Beach.

The new 9-acre property is comprised of a six-building self-storage facility with 180,000 square feet of storage space, including covered spots for boats and RVs. The facility can be found just west of the northwest corner of State Road 100 and Belle Terre Parkway. Customers will have 24/7 secured access. The units are sized from 5x5 to 20x35. The company has a waiting list of 80 units reserved so far.

Stor-It facilities offer a variety of climate and non-climate controlled units, gated access, moving supplies, package acceptance, pest control, security, including state-of-the-art surveillance cameras.

Stor-It Self Storage can be reached by phone at 386-676-5050, or 888-330-9087, or online at http://storitnorthus1.com/. The new Bunnell location can be reached at 386-263-3067 (tel:(386)%20263-3067).

# # #

About Stor-It Self Storage

Stor-It Self Storage opened their first storage facility in 2004 at 1451 US 1 in Ormond Beach. Shortly thereafter, they expanded to 1446 West Granada Blvd. They then opened a boat and RV center nearby at 99 Portland St in Ormond Beach. In 2017, they will open a fourth location at 3700 E. Moody Blvd. in Bunnell. All facilities offer a variety of storage unit sizes as well as business storage, allowing businesses to receive package deliveries to their storage units.

About Vanacore Homes

Founded in 1991 by brothers Scott and Todd Vanacore, Vanacore Homes has developed a tradition of building quality homes, having constructed nearly 2,500 homes in Volusia and Flagler Counties. As Volusia County natives, the brothers formed the company to continue their family legacy, which is firmly rooted in both real estate and construction in Volusia and Flagler Counties. The brothers are true craftsmen and have developed a company culture that prides itself on providing a quality experience at every level of the home building process and delivering value that will last a lifetime.

Contact
Scott or Todd Vanacore
***@vanacorehomes.com
End
Source:Vanacore Homes
Email:***@vanacorehomes.com Email Verified
Tags:Storage Facility, Vanacore Homes, Palm Coast
Industry:Business
Location:Bunnell - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Marketing 2 Go PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share