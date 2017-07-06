 
News By Tag
* Executive Search
* Ceo
* It Leadership
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Human resources
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Santa Clara
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1211109876

Positive Moves opens office in the Bay Area, US

 
 
Our Global Locations
Our Global Locations
SANTA CLARA, Calif. - July 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Positive Moves, a global, innovative & disruptive Executive Search firm has opened its office in The United States, in Santa Clara, California.

Positive Moves has been in business for 25 years and has established a global presence through its offices in London, Paris, Dubai, Mumbai, Gurgaon, Hong Kong and Singapore. Positive Moves has a highly evolved Technology and Digital Practice in the US - the firm is a strategic search partner for leading global technology companies, and over the last few years has been responsible for doing marquee global leadership hires in areas like Digital, Artificial Intelligence, IoT, Advanced Analytics and Information Security.

Setting up an office in the Silicon Valley is part of a series of strategic initiatives by Positive Moves to accelerate growth, and leverage the potential offered by the world's largest search market.

Smitashree Menon has joined the firm as Principal Consultant, based in Santa Clara. Smita is a seasoned HR leader with over 20 years-experience where she has held diverse Regional and Global roles across the US, Singapore and India. She has worked with companies like IBM, Sun Microsystems, Motorola, and MetLife.

https://positivemoves.com/
End
Source:Positive Moves Consulting
Email:***@positivemoves.com Email Verified
Tags:Executive Search, Ceo, It Leadership
Industry:Human resources
Location:Santa Clara - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 12, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share