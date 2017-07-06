Positive Moves opens office in the Bay Area, US

Our Global Locations

-- Positive Moves, a global, innovative & disruptive Executive Search firm has opened its office in The United States, in Santa Clara, California.Positive Moves has been in business for 25 years and has established a global presence through its offices in London, Paris, Dubai, Mumbai, Gurgaon, Hong Kong and Singapore. Positive Moves has a highly evolved Technology and Digital Practice in the US - the firm is a strategic search partner for leading global technology companies, and over the last few years has been responsible for doing marquee global leadership hires in areas like Digital, Artificial Intelligence, IoT, Advanced Analytics and Information Security.Smitashree Menon has joined the firm as Principal Consultant, based in Santa Clara. Smita is a seasoned HR leader with over 20 years-experience where she has held diverse Regional and Global roles across the US, Singapore and India. She has worked with companies like IBM, Sun Microsystems, Motorola, and MetLife.