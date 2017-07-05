 
Operator welcomes new retirement village laws

 
July 11, 2017 - PRLog -- New regulations for Queensland retirement villages have been largely welcomed by the independent operator of Elements Retirement Living at Springwood, south of Brisbane.

Elements founder and managing director Chiou See Anderson said residents already had consumer protections and needed to take time to understand their rights.

"I'd welcome simpler contracts that were consistent across the industry," Ms Anderson said.

"At Elements, we have always declared fees and charges upfront and all new residents are fully briefed before we accept their application to reside here."

Ms Anderson said it was important for residents to have a voice.

"Good village operators already provide a long contractual cooling off period because we want our residents to have a positive experience and enjoy their retirement," she said.

"I am involved in the daily life of my 110 residents, so we have a fairly direct complaints process! But I would welcome any formal dispute resolution system that provides further peace of mind, as it's very important to make living in a retirement village both enjoyable and transparent."

Barbara Cox, Sequel PR,

A Queensland based PR consultancy

