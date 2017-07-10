News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
WITTIGONIA® launches Transformation Dynamics Summer Academy Program
An open, blended learning experience for empowering digital and business transformation and for advancing systemic leadership skills.
The program is augmented by live events with both public and dedicated sessions for companies and organizations. The public sessions are currently planned for the following locations: Zurich, Boston, Seattle, Vancouver B.C., Frankfurt and Berlin.
"…We are excited to offer a new learning experience with this program. It is designed to be flexible, accessible and highly scalable. For many organizations and managers, it comes right in time before the next round of transformation initiatives are prepared…", Thomas Wittig, CEO of WITTIGONIA.
Digital and business transformation has become the top agenda item for most organizations. While there is no shortage of ideas, solutions and application areas, most executives are still facing massive challenges and uncertainties. Many projects are struggling and must be reset or restarted. The root causes are usually not found in the areas of technology or funding but rather in the complex interaction of organization, market, supply chain and ecosystems.
"…It's not about the money or technology. It is about mastering a new complexity and understanding the dynamic consequences and impact of transformation initiatives. That's what we hear from our customers. …", says Thomas Wittig, CEO of WITTIGONIA who is also directing the summer academy program and providing executive leadership mentoring.
More information on http://wittigonia.net/
Contact
WITTIGONIA Media, News and PR Service.
***@wittigonia.net
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jul 10, 2017