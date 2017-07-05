 
Industry News





Cromwell Financial and Insurance Has Teamed Up with Elite Resource Team

Nnika Cromwell has taken on the CPA Team-based Consultant Model
 
 
LAS VEGAS - July 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Nnika Cromwell of Cromwell Financial & Insurance has extended her offerings into comprehensive tax planning for small business owners with CPA's by teaming up with Elite Resource Team out of San Diego, Ca. The ERT approach is that of a holtisic nature. This team approach allows the Advisor to help CPA's deliver more value to their clients becoming proactive, holistic and value-based planners rather than reactionary practitioners. Learn more Cromwell Financial and Insurance by visiting their website at, http://www.beyourownbanker.net for more information.

E.R.T. recognized a real need in the marketplace. With the continuous changes in technology & the in addition of the internet consumers are demading more and more of their CPA. CPA's  are now being expected to be a jack of all trades often times these demands require a CPA to work 80 to 90 hrs a week. Not anymore. With the team-based approach Proactive CPA's no longer need to go it alone or suffer in silence. Nnika Cromwell will be able to now assist them with Common Planning Techniques such as (1) Qualified Plan Rollovers (2) Assets Under Management (3) LIRP's (4) Estate Planning (5) Qualified Plan Implementation (6) Premium Financing (7) ESOP's (8) Captive Insurance Companies (9) Cost Segregation (10) Cost Remediation. Furthermore, CPA partners will have an opportunity to attend an informative Tax Academy workshop where they are exposed to all of the strategies mentioned that will help them in their practice and they receive 16 CPE credits at no charge!

A CPA Team-based Consultant through a collaborative effort is now the position to help with all of these scenarios. Nnika Cromwell is happy to become a part of the ERT family and is looking forward to having a long successful alliance. Local Las Vegas CPA's are in for a real treat. If your a CPA or a business owner and would like to work with Nnika Cromwell visit her  on the website at http://www.beyourownbanker.net for more information.

