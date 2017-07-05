News By Tag
Cromwell Financial and Insurance Has Teamed Up with Elite Resource Team
Nnika Cromwell has taken on the CPA Team-based Consultant Model
E.R.T. recognized a real need in the marketplace. With the continuous changes in technology & the in addition of the internet consumers are demading more and more of their CPA. CPA's are now being expected to be a jack of all trades often times these demands require a CPA to work 80 to 90 hrs a week. Not anymore. With the team-based approach Proactive CPA's no longer need to go it alone or suffer in silence. Nnika Cromwell will be able to now assist them with Common Planning Techniques such as (1) Qualified Plan Rollovers (2) Assets Under Management (3) LIRP's (4) Estate Planning (5) Qualified Plan Implementation (6) Premium Financing (7) ESOP's (8) Captive Insurance Companies (9) Cost Segregation (10) Cost Remediation. Furthermore, CPA partners will have an opportunity to attend an informative Tax Academy workshop where they are exposed to all of the strategies mentioned that will help them in their practice and they receive 16 CPE credits at no charge!
A CPA Team-based Consultant through a collaborative effort is now the position to help with all of these scenarios. Nnika Cromwell is happy to become a part of the ERT family and is looking forward to having a long successful alliance. Local Las Vegas CPA's are in for a real treat. If your a CPA or a business owner and would like to work with Nnika Cromwell visit her on the website at http://www.beyourownbanker.net for more information.
Cromwell Financial and Insurance
Nnika Cromwell
800-465-5975
***@adv1brokers.com
