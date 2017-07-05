

Edtech Startup Script Receives Investment from Ark Applications, LLC and PAR, Inc TAMPA, Fla. - July 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Script has announced it has successfully secured funding with a strategic investment from two local companies, Ark Applications, LLC, and PAR, Inc. The agreement comes on the tails of a great year thus far for Script, who has seen quick adoption within the Florida school market. Script's product, which focuses on the streamlining and digitization of permission forms and related payments, has helped to mitigate risk, secure financial transaction, and enable educators to focus on their core responsibilities in school.



According to Dayspring Academy, one of the first adopters of Script's software, there has been great benefit to using Script within their charter schools. "Script has dramatically simplified the field trip process and has allowed our teachers to focus on what they do best...teach," said school founder John Legg. The app has proven to be extremely helpful for the school, which uses field trips as an integral part of their educational mix. Other schools in the Tampa Bay area have found similar benefits, relieving pressure from teachers and administrative staff.



Script intends to direct the funding to increase their footprint and begin expanding to markets outside of Florida. "We have been so excited for Script to be part of Tampa Bay WaVe, and can't wait to see what the future holds now that they have finished fundraising" said Danny McDonald, Accelerator Manager at the WaVe.



Script CEO Aaron White had positive things to say as well, "Script is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Ark Applications and PAR. PAR's 30-plus years of experience marketing and delivering products to institutional education customers and Ark Application's expertise in strategic growth are key to our future success. This partnership helps fulfill our mission of eliminating needless time spent on paperwork in the classroom so teachers can finally teach more and manage less."



"We are delighted to partner with the Script team and assist them in advancing on all their tremendous accomplishments to date. They are an example of the robust talent within the Tampa Bay entrepreneurial ecosystem as well as another stellar group from the Tampa Bay WaVe program," said Daniel D. Greco II, Managing Director of Ark Applications, LLC.



The terms of the deal have not been disclosed. In connection with the partnership is an equity stake in Script, LLC, which will provide the team with working capital needed to pursue a market expansion strategy.



About Script:



Script, LLC is an educational technology company located in Tampa, FL. It was founded with the goal of creating an app to help foster more effective communication between the major stakeholders of schools. Aaron White and Patrick Cahill founded the company in 2016, after both working within the school system and realizing they could help improve how schools communicate with parents. To learn more about Script, visit



About Ark Applications, LLC:



Ark Applications, LLC is a private equity and consulting firm located in the Tampa Bay area. Founded in 2015, the company has focused on helping startups realize their full potential through capital investment and mentorship. With several investments in their portfolio, the team has built their company around partnering with businesses that share their core values. The strong belief in partnerships over investments is consistent with the way in which the company was founded. The belief in creating lasting partnerships with others and working together for the greater good of all parties is what sets the business apart. To learn more about Ark Applications, LLC, visit



About PAR, Inc.:



Founded in 1978, PAR is a leading publisher of assessment instruments, software, and other related materials. Over the past three decades, PAR has earned a reputation for providing customers with innovative assessment solutions and unparalleled customer service. To learn more about PAR's products, visit



Source : Ark Applications Email : ***@arkapps.com Tags : Edtech , Education , Technology , School Industry : Education , Software , Technology Location : Tampa - Florida - United States


