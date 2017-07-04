Beacon Publishing Group Releases "Sea Raptor" Written By Author John J. Rust In Audiobook Format

Beacon Publishing Group has just released "Sea Raptor" written by author John J. Rust and narrated by Don Colasurd Jr. in audiobook format. Download your copy today!

-- Beacon Publishing Group has just released "Sea Raptor" written by author John J. Rust and narrated by Don Colasurd Jr. in audiobook format. Download your copy today!From terrorist hunter to monster hunter! Jack Rastun was a decorated U.S. Army Ranger, until an unfortunate incident forced him out of the service. He is soon hired by the Foundation for Undocumented Biological Investigation and given a new mission, to search for cryptids, creatures whose existence has not been proven by mainstream science. Teaming up with the daring and beautiful wildlife photographer Karen Thatcher, they must stop a sea monster's deadly rampage along the Jersey Shore. But that's not the only danger Rastun faces. A group of murderous animal smugglers also want the creature. Rastun must utilize every skill learned from years of fighting, otherwise, his first mission for the FUBI might very well be his last.Download your copy of "Sea Raptor" written by John J. Rust and narrated by Don Colasurd Jr. in audiobook format on Audible here:The official website for Beacon Publishing Group may be found at www.beaconpublishinggroup.comFollow Beacon Publishing Group on Twitter @BeaconPubGroupFor more information on upcoming releases or services offered contact info@beaconpublishinggroup.com