ClickLearn, an IFS Software Partner, is named IFS 2017 Global Software Partner of the Year and 2017 Americas Innovative Partner of the Year

For the second consecutive year, IFS has chosen ClickLearn as its Software Partner of the Year, in recognition of its demonstrated ability to engage with customers to deliver and extend the capabilities of IFS Solutions. ClickLearn's selection as Innovative Partner of the Year recognized its creativity in developing a new and innovative approach to customers' problems and processes and ClickLearn's influence in assisting customers to capture new opportunities to achieve business success.

ClickLearn's IFS 2017 Partner of the Year Awards WASHINGTON - July 11, 2017 - PRLog -- The Panel of Judges that selected ClickLearn as the IFS 2017 global Software Partner of the Year and 2017 Americas Innovative Partner of the Year included several external judges who are five of the industry's top analysts: Cindy Jutras, President of Mint Jutras, Mike Krell, Head of IoT Strategy at James Brehm & Associates, Predrag Jakovljevic, Principal Analyst at Technology Evaluation Centers, Ralph Rio, Vice President Enterprise Software at ARC Advisory Group, and Vinnie Mirchandani, Founder of Deal Architect Inc. (



ClickLearn automates the creation, maintenance and upgrade of work instructions in IFS and other enterprise business software and, with a single click, produces the work instructions in Word, PDF and PowerPoint formats plus 3 levels of training videos and a virtual assistant that walks and talks the end user through the work instructions inside of their live business system. End users can access all ClickLearn training products within their business system in their language of choice via the embedded Learning Portal that ClickLearn generates. ClickLearn does not require any customer investment in infrastructure, system integration or implementation. New customers are using ClickLearn effectively after a single online training session, and they receive unlimited additional future training, as needed, at no cost.



"We have worked closely with IFS since becoming a Software Partner in March of 2016. Their support has been instrumental in our ability to connect with customers of IFS and enable so many of them to get a higher return from their investment in IFS. ClickLearn saves time and money in implementations, upgrades and site rollouts. More than that, it increases daily operational efficiency through its work process training and testing capabilities and the virtual assistant which makes new hires productive immediately," commented George Hardy, ClickLearn's CMO. "With ClickLearn, IT can record work instructions in one language and each end user can access all the training materials in their language of choice from within IFS."



IFS has been named a Leader in the three most recent editions of the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Single-Instance ERP for Product-Centric Midmarket Companies.



About ClickLearn

ClickLearn is the leading solution for creating work instruction documentation, eLearning and live assistance inside the most popular business systems. ClickLearn for IFS enables customers to automate the creation, maintenance, upgrade and delivery of work instructions, interactive training materials and live process guides inside their IFS and FSM systems and in all required languages. Learn more about ClickLearn for IFS at:



About IFS

IFS™ develops and delivers enterprise software for customers around the world who manufacture and distribute goods, maintain assets, and manage service-focused operations. The industry expertise of IFS' people and solutions, together with commitment to their customers, has made IFS a recognized leader and the most recommended supplier in their sector. IFS' team of 3,300 employees supports more than one million users worldwide from a network of local offices and through their growing ecosystem of partners. For more information, visit:



Contact

ClickLearn ApS

George Hardy, Chief Marketing Officer

O: +1 323-522-5519 | M: +1 602-733-9591

gha@clicklearn.dk



Photo:

