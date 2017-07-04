Red Wing Shoe Company Announces Opening of Monroeville Pennsylvania Store MONROEVILLE, Pa. - July 10, 2017 - PRLog -- The Red Wing Shoe Company is proud to announce the Grand Opening of their new Red Wing Store, located in Monroeville, Pennsylvania on William Penn Highway and will hold a Grand Opening celebration July 15.



Established in 1905 in Red Wing, Minn., the Red Wing Shoe Company specializes in shoes for those working in areas such as construction, residential and commercial electrical servicing, and the oil and gas industry. The company also sells hunting boots, hiking boots and casual shoes.



Leather chairs, brick walls, custom fixtures and a state-of-the- art sound system bring visitors into an industrial work-themed atmosphere that provides comfort for customers and connects them with the core principals of the Red Wing Shoe Company.



"Red Wing Shoe Company has been a leader in the footwear industry for over one hundred years. We continue to excel by offering exceptional service and fit as well as great quality products with every shopping experience," explained Shawn Sweeney, Vice President of North America Sales and Operations. "We have a wide selection of footwear products to meet anyone's needs, including Men's and Women's styles, work footwear, casual footwear and outdoor footwear."



Visit the new Red Wing Store located across from the Miracle Mile Shopping Center at 4145 William Penn Highway, Monroeville PA, 15146.



Store hours of operation are Monday – Friday 10am – 8pm; Saturday 9am – 7pm; Sunday 12pm – 5pmor call the store at: 412-372-4902 for more information.



About The Red Wing Shoe Company:



The Red Wing Shoe Company, Inc. is a global leader in the design, production and distribution of work, safety and lifestyle footwear and work apparel. Established in 1905 in Red Wing, Minnesota, today the privately-held company's family of brands includes Red Wing®, the premium choice for purpose built work footwear including a collection of Heritage styles created for any occasion; Irish Setter®, the footwear brand of choice for hunters who want uncompromising quality and innovation; Vasque®, a pioneer of performance hiking footwear; WORX™, a trusted brand for the industrial safety footwear market; and S.B. Foot Tanning Company, one of the largest USA producers of fine tanned leather for footwear and leather goods. Its brands are distributed to more than 110 countries in an immersive multi-channel environment of 500+ Red Wing retail stores, third-party partners, and owned eCommerce platforms. The Red Wing Shoe Company employs more than 2,000 employees worldwide today, and operates two U.S. manufacturing facilities in Red Wing, MN; and Potosi, MO. For more information, please visit RedWingShoes or follow @RedWingShoes



Contact

Paige Dietz

***@redwingshoes.com Paige Dietz End -- The Red Wing Shoe Company is proud to announce the Grand Opening of their new Red Wing Store, located in Monroeville, Pennsylvania on William Penn Highway and will hold a Grand Opening celebration July 15.Established in 1905 in Red Wing, Minn., the Red Wing Shoe Company specializes in shoes for those working in areas such as construction, residential and commercial electrical servicing, and the oil and gas industry. The company also sells hunting boots, hiking boots and casual shoes.Leather chairs, brick walls, custom fixtures and a state-of-the-art sound system bring visitors into an industrial work-themed atmosphere that provides comfort for customers and connects them with the core principals of the Red Wing Shoe Company."Red Wing Shoe Company has been a leader in the footwear industry for over one hundred years. We continue to excel by offering exceptional service and fit as well as great quality products with every shopping experience,"explained Shawn Sweeney, Vice President of North America Sales and Operations. "We have a wide selection of footwear products to meet anyone's needs, including Men's and Women's styles, work footwear, casual footwear and outdoor footwear."Visit the new Red Wing Store located across from the Miracle Mile Shopping Center at 4145 William Penn Highway, Monroeville PA, 15146.Store hours of operation are Monday – Friday 10am – 8pm; Saturday 9am – 7pm; Sunday 12pm – 5pmor call the store at: 412-372-4902 for more information.The Red Wing Shoe Company, Inc. is a global leader in the design, production and distribution of work, safety and lifestyle footwear and work apparel. Established in 1905 in Red Wing, Minnesota, today the privately-held company's family of brands includes Red Wing®, the premium choice for purpose built work footwear including a collection of Heritage styles created for any occasion; Irish Setter®, the footwear brand of choice for hunters who want uncompromising quality and innovation; Vasque®, a pioneer of performance hiking footwear; WORX™, a trusted brand for the industrial safety footwear market; and S.B. Foot Tanning Company, one of the largest USA producers of fine tanned leather for footwear and leather goods. Its brands are distributed to more than 110 countries in an immersive multi-channel environment of 500+ Red Wing retail stores, third-party partners, and owned eCommerce platforms. The Red Wing Shoe Company employs more than 2,000 employees worldwide today, and operates two U.S. manufacturing facilities in Red Wing, MN; and Potosi, MO. For more information, please visit redwingshoes.com , facebook.com/RedWingShoes or follow @RedWingShoes Source : Red Wing Shoe Company Email : ***@redwingshoes.com Tags : Outdoor Industry : Agriculture , Construction , Shopping Location : Monroeville - Pennsylvania - United States Subject : Companies Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse Account Email AddressAccount Phone Number

