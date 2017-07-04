Country(s)
Chain.io unveils beta release of their supply chain open access integration platform
New technology company seeks to connect shippers, logistics software providers and logistics service providers quickly and easily with a low per-transaction cost.
"We're really excited to bring the supply chain community a platform that will be able to make so many people's jobs easier and more effective," said Brian Glick, CEO of Chain.io. "This platform is the culmination of decades of combined work across the team." Leveraging open APIs, a collaborative data model, a pay-for-what-
Chain.io fills the gap in the industry where one-on-one software integration has become too complex and costly. Via the company's technology, clients will be able to develop a one-time connection to the platform and instantly be connected to other partners in the supply chain. Unlike legacy VANs, the cloud native platform allows for self-service and a significantly lower total cost of ownership.
"Connectivity began with a bi-directional, costly, EDI integration between only two trading partners. Each new partner came with the same costly, bi-directional connectivity,"
While Chain.io was officially launched earlier this year by a group of industry experts, its technology has been in the works for some time already. The company leverages modern, cloud-based technologies like Functions as a Service, NoSQL, and Data Streams which allows the platform to deliver lightning fast performance while maintaining the highest levels of scalability, reliability and security.
About Chain.io:
Formed in early 2017 and based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Chain.io is an innovator of supply chain cloud-based integration. The company's principals previously held C-level positions across the supply chain spectrum at companies focused on freight forwarding and Customs brokerage, warehousing and 3PL management and warehouse, transportation and Customs software development. Chain.io's open access platform represents a new approach to an age-old supply chain question. "How do we make all of these systems and people work together?"
Chain.io's cloud-based technology solves this problem by offering neutral collaboration where users don't need expensive one-on-one connections. The company uses an open application programming interface (API), developer friendly tools, an expertly developed data model, and event-driven behaviors. Chain.io make connecting and coordinating systems and people easier than ever before.
To learn more, visit http://www.chain.io
