 
News By Tag
* New Artist
* Trap Music
* Zander2Wavy
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Cincinnati
  Ohio
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
10987654


Listen To The Entertaining Songs Of Zander2Wavy On Soundcloud

Music is a refuge from all bad condition as it transforms us from sadness. If you want some transformative music visit SoundCloud for the songs of Zander 2 wavy.
 
 
Zander2 wavy
Zander2 wavy
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
New Artist
Trap Music
Zander2Wavy

Industry:
Music

Location:
Cincinnati - Ohio - US

CINCINNATI - July 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Zander 2 wavy generally makes music of hip hop and trap genre which has well composed lyrics and finely equipped instruments. These things will draw all your attention towards him. He is an aspiring artist all the way from Cincinnati, United States. His songs are hard hitting and are very engaging. His song can put the stage on fire. He got his inspiration from many hip hop artists like Kanye West.

At the age of eight he started to perform and write in public and many gave him acclaim as the best rapper. He has also done his good engineering in the instrumentation. His verses are done perfectly and the most lovable thing about his songs is the background music which will stay for long on your mind. His music has the quality to trap your mind till the end of each song.  All songs of him are different with extraordinary story to tell, that you will love to listen. His music has brought wave in the market of hip hop with some interesting elements that every hip hop song contains.

Zander2Wavy has also done some mix tapes and his latest video is also streaming in various sites. He had graduated with Audio Engineering degree and while he was in school he never gave away the passion of becoming great artist. He has collaborated with local artists on various projects. He also produced his own music in his free time which shows his desire to be one popular name in the industry of music. The thriving artist has also formed his own studio named 2Wavy Studios which is located in Hamilton. You will fall for his enthralling songs on SoundCloud. Some of them are "WavyPumpJetski", "Pressure Freestyle", "Type Shit", "Whole "and lot more to make your day into a happy one.

To listen other tracks of Zander2Wavy, please click the given link:

https://soundcloud.com/zander_2wavy

End
Source:
Email:***@musicpromotion.club Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Music Promotion Club PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share